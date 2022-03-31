U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Red Apple will return to Sioux Lookout, Ontario

·2 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - After a devastating loss that occurred when a portion of the store's roof collapsed, Red Apple Stores ULC announces they intend to return to Sioux Lookout. The Company is actively seeking a new or temporary location in the event the current building cannot be repaired. At present, the re-opening date is unknown, but will be announced once further information becomes available.

Red Apple will return to Sioux Lookout, Ontario. (CNW Group/Red Apple Stores Inc.)
Red Apple will return to Sioux Lookout, Ontario. (CNW Group/Red Apple Stores Inc.)

"Getting open to serve the community of Sioux Lookout once again is our top priority. What happened was very unfortunate, and we are thankful that no one was injured," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We have been part of the Sioux Lookout community for over 14 years, and I assure you we are working hard to secure a location and welcome our Customers back as quickly as possible."

Stay tuned for details on the re-opening of Red Apple Stores in Sioux Lookout.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c8684.html

