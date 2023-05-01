Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Opening of 3 New Red Apple Stores in Claresholm, AB, Sparwood, BC and Meaford, ON

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Exciting news for residents of Claresholm, AB, Sparwood, BC, and Meaford, ON! Red Apple Stores is delighted to announce the grand opening of three newly renovated stores. The unveiling will take place on Friday, June 2nd, and shoppers can expect modernized stores that offer unbeatable deals.

Red Apples Stores ULC Logo (CNW Group/Red Apples Stores ULC)

As a part of our rebranding initiative, we have given the stores a complete makeover to provide our customers with an upgraded and enhanced shopping experience. We have added exciting new features to the stores, including our signature Candyworks™, where you can find a wide selection of delicious candies and treats. Additionally, we offer national and provincial lottery tickets to our customers, making us a one-stop shop for all your needs.

We understand that shopping should be a fun experience, and we want to make it that way for you. The newly renovated stores feature bold in-store signing, wider aisles, better product adjacencies, and upgraded store fixtures. With all these upgrades, we aim to make shopping easy and more convenient for our customers.

We are celebrating our grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on June 2nd, and the first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket. Additionally, all customers will receive a limited-edition shopping tote while quantities last. We also have limited-time deals throughout the weekend and a chance for you to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Entries can be made online; no purchase is necessary.

At Red Apple Stores, we are committed to providing our customers with a fantastic shopping experience, and our grand opening in Claresholm, Sparwood, and Meaford is no exception. Our CEO, Brendan Proctor, says, "We have lowered our prices on hundreds of items throughout the store to provide better value to our customers. Not only do we want to help our customers save money, but we also want to help make shopping easier and more convenient."

Story continues

Visit our newly renovated stores at 139-49th Avenue West in Claresholm, AB; 101 Red Cedar Drive in Sparwood, BC; and 206497 Highway 26 Meaford, ON, and see what's new!

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Opening of 3 New Red Apple Stores in Claresholm, AB, Sparwood, BC and Meaford, ON (CNW Group/Red Apples Stores ULC)

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c9560.html