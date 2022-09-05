U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.40
    +2.53 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.09 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9926
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1505
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5290
    +0.3770 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,880.37
    +142.58 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.79
    -2.88 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.05
    -2.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Red Apple Stores ULC Opens a New Store in Didsbury, Alberta

·2 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores ULC is pleased to announce a new store will open in Didsbury, Alberta. The Red Apple Store, located at 1720 – 20th Street, will open its doors and welcome Customers on Friday, September 23rd.

Red Apple Stores (CNW Group/Red Apples Stores ULC)
Red Apple Stores (CNW Group/Red Apples Stores ULC)

The Grand Opening Day kicks off at 9:00 am with a ribbon-cutting event including many limited-time deals throughout the weekend. The first 100 Customers will receive a free $10 shopping card and a laundry basket, plus all Customers will receive a limited-edition shopping tote while quantities last. Customers can also enter to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Entries can be made in-store or online; no purchase is necessary.

"We are thrilled to be joining the community in Didsbury, Alberta, and look forward to welcoming Customers when we open our doors on September 23rd," says Brendan Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "We hope Red Apple will become Didsbury's first choice for home, fashion, food, and more, offering the community a local one-stop shopping experience."

The new Red Apple store will offer an exciting shopping experience, and the value and selection Customers want. The store will boast an assortment of brand-name home, fashion, food, and more at low, affordable prices and will also feature its signature CandyworksTM. This shop-within-a-shop offers a delicious and unique selection of candies and sweets for shoppers of all ages.

Join us in celebrating the opening of our new store in Didsbury, Alberta.

Keep up to date on all Red Apple news:

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/RedAppleDidsbury
Follow us on Instagram: @redapplestores 
Join our E-club: redapplestores.com/join-our-eclub.htm

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name home, fashion, food and more – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/05/c0261.html

