Red Arrow Expands its Premium Intercity Motorcoach Service to Ontario

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Over recent years, the methods we use to travel have undergone many changes. Many travellers are now looking to find ways to maximise their time, health, and safety and impact on the environment when selecting their choice of travel. In light of this, we are proud to announce that Red Arrow is now bringing its long-desired intercity passenger service to Ontario, offering an affordable premium experience the province has never experienced before.

On December 4th, Red Arrow will launch service between Toronto and Ottawa seven days a week, initially with 4 daily trips. Then on December 8th with its full six daily trip schedule. This stress-free service includes stops in Scarborough and Kingston, allowing our passengers a greater selection of destinations to embark and disembark.

"This introduction of service between the province's two most populous cities proves our continued commitment to the travel needs of Canadians. We invite all Ontario travellers to experience the Red Arrow difference," says Raelene Miller, Vice President, Motorcoach division. "With higher gas prices, continued hassles with flying, and limited rental car availability, we're a stress-free, convenient, and reliable alternative."

Pacific Western Transportation has served Ontario for over 30 years, and we are honoured to bring the iconic Red Arrow brand to the marketplace. Our customers can expect the same elevated experience we've been offering western Canadians for decades.

Since its inception, Red Arrow has provided a safe, reliable, and stress-free travel experience with premium single-row privacy seating, advanced seat selection, onboard entertainment, complimentary Wi-Fi, snacks, and beverages.

"At Red Arrow, we believe in going above and beyond for our valued customers. Whether you are travelling on business, home from school for the weekend, or visiting friends and family, you can enjoy the many comforts of our Motorcoach" says John Stepovy, Director of Motorcoach. "No matter your plans, you can rest easy knowing Red Arrow has you covered"

Advanced reservations are available to book online now by visiting www.redarrow.ca or 1-800-232-1958

About Red Arrow

Founded in 1979, Red Arrow has been at the forefront of innovation in motorcoach travel, being the first to offer single-row privacy seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, and many features we come to associate with a premium travel experience. Red Arrow is guided by our commitment to our Core Values, with Safety being at the heart of all we do.

