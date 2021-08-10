U.S. markets closed

Red Cat Holdings to Release Fiscal Year End Financial Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a hardware enabled software provider to the drone industry, announced that it will report fiscal year end financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Red Cat Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Red Cat Holdings, Inc.)
Red Cat Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Red Cat Holdings, Inc.)

The Company will host an investor call an hour later, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (US) or 1-412-317-5413 (International). The webcast will be available at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TxjwxSOS.

Participants can also pre-register for this event using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159599/ec69697d29.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its four wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team which has won numerous championships. Skypersonic provides software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Chad Kapper
Phone: (818) 906-4701
E-mail: Investors@redcat.red
Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com/

