Red Cat Holdings Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders, reports financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 (three months ended 10/31/2022) and provides a business update.
Recent Highlights:
Enterprise
Skypersonic delivered drones, rover, and piloting platform to NASA’s Simulated Mars Mission
Established partnership between Teal Drones (“Teal”) and Tomahawk Robotics that allows Teal's 4-Ship Multi-Vehicle Systems to simultaneously control air- and ground-based vehicles
U.S. Border Patrol purchased over $1 million in drones
Skypersonic demonstrated remote-piloted drone at LoveIT Detroit’s Aerospace Reception
Teal received FAA waiver to hold public demonstration of its Eris technology that enables a single pilot to simultaneously control multiple drones
Skypersonic demonstrated its “Fly Anywhere” technology on Mt. Etna, an active volcano in Sicily
Teal demonstrated multi-drone mapping capability to U.S. military with partner Reveal Technology
Consumer
Agreement signed to divest Consumer Business to Unusual Machines
Gross sale price of $18 million will provide non-dilutive capital to support market opportunities in the Enterprise segment, especially with the military
Corporate and Financial Highlights:
Mary Beth Long, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense, joined Red Cat’s Board of Directors
Year-to-date revenues of $4.6 million compared to prior year revenues of $3.3 million, representing growth of more than 40%
Cash and Investment balances of $32.9 million at October 31, 2022
Inventory, including prepayments of $3.7 million, totaled $10.3 million at October 31, 2022, which fully address lingering supply chain challenges and positions Company to promptly deliver on Enterprise orders
Expansion of manufacturing facility at Teal expected to be completed in fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and will double production capacity
“Our second quarter was a pivotal one for focusing on the military and defense markets, domestically and globally,” said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. “In October, we received our first purchase order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than $1 million as part of a previously-announced blanket purchase agreement (BPA) worth an estimated $90 million. We expect to ship this order in January 2023. These drones will be the first to come off the production line from our new U.S. factory in Salt Lake City, which has the capacity to build thousands of drones. We are also pleased to report that the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) program continues to expand in scope and value. Teal is working closely with the U.S. Army and will demonstrate the Teal Tranche 2 alpha prototype drone in January 2023.”
“We are pleased to report year-to-date revenue growth of more than 40%,” stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. “The divestiture of our Consumer business will generate a solid return on our investment and strongly position us to take advantage of greater sales opportunities in the commercial sector, especially with the military.”
About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Red Cat is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.
RED CAT HOLDINGS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
October 31,
April 30,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and marketable securities
$
32,885,639
$
48,875,184
Intangible assets including goodwill, net
27,617,491
27,837,281
Inventory, including deposits
10,265,945
5,602,955
Other
4,275,307
2,763,205
TOTAL ASSETS
$
75,044,382
$
85,078,625
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,313,746
$
2,541,171
Debt obligations
1,589,838
1,970,661
Warrant derivative liability
1,013,675
1,607,497
Other
899,852
1,043,624
Total liabilities
5,817,111
7,162,953
Stockholders’ capital
108,470,808
106,885,000
Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss
(39,243,537
)
(28,969,328
)
Total stockholders' equity
69,227,271
77,915,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
75,044,382
$
85,078,625
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended October 31,
Six months ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
1,530,462
$
1,863,239
$
4,599,733
$
3,259,990
Cost of goods sold
1,296,807
1,710,657
4,008,451
3,005,004
Gross Margin
233,655
152,582
591,282
254,986
Operating Expenses
Operations
1,752,873
283,249
2,800,959
460,112
Research and development
1,354,914
493,441
1,887,684
737,695
Sales and marketing
731,769
185,385
1,334,000
286,018
General and administrative
1,919,637
1,050,708
3,037,202
1,926,888
Stock based compensation
1,246,796
899,937
2,002,267
1,284,023
Total operating expenses
7,005,989
2,912,720
11,062,112
4,694,736
Operating loss
(6,772,334
)
(2,760,138
)
(10,470,830
)
(4,439,750
)
Other Expense (Income)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
(686,744
)
(118,813
)
(593,822
)
(273,061
)
Other
158,887
99,276
179,068
131,684
Other Expense (Income)
$
(527,857
)
$
(19,537
)
$
(414,754
)
$
(141,377
)
Net loss
$
(6,244,477
)
$
(2,740,601
)
$
(10,056,076
)
$
(4,298,373
)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.10
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
54,078,111
52,147,541
53,928,133
43,110,884
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six months ended October 31,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(10,056,076
)
$
(4,298,373
)
Non-cash expenses
1,748,455
1,299,468
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(5,226,518
)
(5,568,602
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(13,534,139
)
(8,567,507
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Proceeds from (purchases of) maturity of marketable securities, net
13,241,836
(48,122,657
)
Other, net
(1,280,935
)
(5,281
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
11,960,901
(48,127,938
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Payments of debt obligations
(367,419
)
(2,187,346
)
Proceeds from issuance of equity, net
—
70,165,202
Payments from employee equity transactions
(561,407
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(928,826
)
67,977,856
Net (decrease) increase in Cash
(2,502,064
)
11,282,411
Cash, beginning of period
4,084,815
277,347
Cash, end of period
1,582,751
11,559,758
Marketable securities
31,302,888
48,122,657
Cash and marketable securities
$
32,885,639
$
59,682,415