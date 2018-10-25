'Red Dead Redemption II' review: Wild, Wild West

It’s been eight years since Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Rockstar Games brought us back to the Wild West in “Red Dead Redemption.” Widely considered an instant classic, gamers never stopped clamoring for more. And after years of work, which reportedly included especially long weeks for some employees, Rockstar has delivered “Red Dead Redemption II.”

A sprawling, seemingly endless game full of the kind of storytelling, action, world building and humor that you’d expect from the developer of some of the best-selling games ever, “Red Dead Redemption II” is a stunning work that exceeds expectations.

There are some blemishes, of course. But after playing much of “Red Dead II” — I still haven’t wrapped it up entirely — it’s clear that Rockstar and the people who worked on this title have built another masterful experience.

A new frontier

Despite its name, “Red Dead Redemption II” is actually a prequel to “Red Dead Redemption.” You play as the gravel-voiced Arthur Morgan, a member of the Dutch Van der Linde gang. Yep, that Dutch Van der Linde; the man you hunted down as John Marston in the first “Red Dead.”

In fact, many of the characters from “Red Dead” appear in “Red Dead Redemption II.” In the first “Red Dead Redemption,” we find a Dutch who was once a relatively decent outlaw who descended into madness, committing violence for the sake of violence. In “Red Dead Redemption II,” we see a Dutch before the fall.

In ‘Red Dead Redemption II’ the Van der Linde gang is family. More

Instead of bloodthirsty killers, Dutch and his gang fashion themselves as the Robin Hoods of the Wild West, taking from the haves and giving to the have-nots, while padding their own pockets at the same time, of course.

This is a game as much about the strains of family, as it is about gunslingers and cattle rustlers. It’s a spaghetti western that examines the difficulty of breaking familial bonds, with just a hint of bloody shootouts.

Who am I kidding — you’ll get into shootouts virtually the minute you start up “Red Dead Redemption II.” At the outset, the Van der Linde gang is in dire straits having fled a botched robbery in the town of Blackwater for the snow-covered mountains hoping to lose authorities in the cold.

The world is vast and richly detailed. Hares race across footpaths as your horse rumbles along the landscape. Distant thunderstorms crackle against the horizon before moving into your area and drenching you.

It’s in the mountains where you get your bearings, learning how to ride a horse, use a bow and, most importantly, fire your gun. The more than 50 weapons in “Red Dead II” handle well and feel hefty when you fire them. Using them often improves their efficiency, but they also become dirty — which means you need to use gun oil to clean them or they won’t do as much damage or lose their range. It takes a while for serious wear and tear to really make a difference, though.

The world of ‘Red Dead Redemption II” is vast and fully explorable. More

“Red Dead Redemption II” is replete with that kind of detailed gameplay. You’ll need to hunt animals and cook them for food, collect herbs to make tonics and more. There are three main stats you’ll need to pay attention to in “Red Dead II”: health, stamina and Dead Eye, the system that lets you slow time and target multiple enemies so you can fire like a true quickdraw master.

As in Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto San Andreas,” your health and stamina stats are governed by how much you exercise and eat. Things like how often you run will increase your stamina, while eating too much or too little will cause you to gain or lose weight and impact your overall health points. If you’re out of shape, you won’t regenerate health quickly enough, which can mean the difference between living to fight another day or ending up six feet under.

Story Continues