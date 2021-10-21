U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.38
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9560
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,426.91
    -3,573.52 (-5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

Ron Miller
·3 min read

IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

Overall the company announced revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, which came in below analysts' expectations of $17.77 billion, according to a CNBC report. On the bright side, it grew at a very modest 0.3% year over year. That may not sound like much, but positive revenue has been hard to come by for Big Blue in the last decade.

As for the cloud and cognitive software business unit that includes Red Hat, that was up 2.5% to $5.69 billion. At the earnings meeting with analysts after the report hit, CFO Jim Kavanaugh indicated that Red Hat grew 17% for the quarter. "Red Hat revenue growth was driven by double-digit growth in both infrastructure and application development and emerging technology. And we had more than 40% growth in OpenShift recurring revenue," he said, referring to the company's container orchestration platform.

That was the good news. The bad news is that they need to hire technical talent to keep up with demand and that talent is getting more expensive and cutting into their margins. "With a competitive labor market, this is putting some pressure on our labor costs, including higher acquisition and retention costs, which is not yet reflected in our current pricing. We expect to capture this value in future engagements, but it will take time to appear in our margin profile," he said.

So Red Hat isn't the problem, but IBM needs to find ways to squeeze more from its centerpiece company. Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research says that the company needs to grow Red Hat further by doing a better job of convincing the hybrid cloud market that it's truly a neutral player and not looking to be merely selling IBM services.

"IBM has not fully managed to position itself as the 'Switzerland' for cloud by allowing enterprises to avoid lock-in by using RedHat. It is a valid offering but has not caught the minds of the CxOs out there," Mueller said.

Meanwhile the company is spinning out its infrastructure services division into a separate company as it announced last year. It's seen as a move to solidify the company around the cloud and AI strategy, but there will be some financial pain from losing that revenue from the balance sheet when the deal becomes final next month.

Other key parts of the company such as global services was down 5%, while systems revenue was down a hefty 12%. Only global consulting was a bright spot, growing 12%.

IBM is making some progress here, however incrementally, but not enough and not quickly enough. The stock is getting hammered today, down 9.56% at market close. Stockholders clearly want to see more, and while Red Hat is leading the way, the rest of the company continues to lag, and investors aren't happy.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Soars to an All-Time High. What’s Next.

    The surge follows a familiar pattern: Traders bid up the price of Bitcoin on news of a groundbreaking event.

  • Social Security FYI: Will Stimulus Payments and Child Tax Credit Affect Your Benefits?

    It was recently determined that COVID-19 emergency financial assistance from a federal, state or local government source will not affect your Social Security benefits. In addition, it was clarified...

  • Weekly jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic-era low of 290,000

    The Labor Department is set to release its jobless claims report Thursday morning.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fi

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Ma

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Snap Fourth-Quarter Revenue Outlook Falls Short As Stock Plunges

    Snap reported third-quarter earnings late Thursday and presented a fourth-quarter revenue outlook short of expectations. Snap stock plunged.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

    Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $83.00. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%. Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases