Red Hat open sources StackRox, the Kubernetes security platform it acquired last year

Frederic Lardinois
·1 min read

Last January, Red Hat announced that it was acquiring Kubernetes security startup StackRox, a company that had raised over $65 million since it was founded in 2014. With StackRox, the company acquired a sophisticated security solution for cloud-native applications, which it then rebranded under the slightly more prosaic name of 'Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security (ACS) for Kubernetes." Now, the company is open-sourcing ACS for Kubernetes under a better name: StackRox.

"Built to encourage adoption of DevSecOps principles, the project helps to address common cloud-native security challenges, including visibility, vulnerability management, configuration management, network segmentation, compliance, threat detection and incident response, as well as risk profiling," Red Hat explains in today's announcement.

With StackRox, developers will be able to build solutions to automate DevSecOps, improve Kubernetes security and operationalize full life cycle application security in Kubernetes. This means developers will be able to use StackRox to provide continuous image scanning and assurance into their CI/CD pipelines, for example, and ensure that high-risk workloads don't end up in a production service without additional policies.

While Red Hat's ACS will continue to focus on security for its own OpenShift container platform, the StackRox open-source project will be mostly vendor-neutral, though Red Hat unsurprisingly plans to continue to be an active participant in the community.

RedHat is acquiring container security company StackRox

Recommended Stories

  • Cloud Foundry Foundation launches Korifi to simplify the Kubernetes developer experience

    The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the launch of Korifi, a new developer experience that will offer a Cloud Foundry-compatible application platform on top of Kubernetes. Since its initial release more than 10 years ago, the open source Cloud Foundry project has established itself as the go-to platform as a service (PaaS) for many larger enterprises that want to offer their developers a language-agnostic developer experience that abstracts away most of the infrastructure concerns. In its early days, before containers were a buzzword, Cloud Foundry built its own container system but has since, for the most part, refocused its efforts on building on top of Kubernetes.

  • Rock, blues legend Eric Clapton to perform Sept. 8 in Value City Arena

    Eric Clapton will kick off a limited North American concert tour on Sept. 8 in Value City Arena in Columbus.

  • EU Says Final Decision Yet To Be Taken On Terminating Valneva COVID-19 Vaccine Deal

    The European Commission said that no final decision had been made about the possible termination of a contract with Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union. Earlier today, Valneva said it received a notice of intent from the Commission to terminate the contract. The statement triggered a sell-off of Valneva's shares. EU Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker confirmed the EU executive had communicated to Valneva its intention to terminate the contract

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • City comment: Despite market meltdown, write off crypto at your peril

    The fall of speculative tech stocks and crypto since the start of the year now equals historic market collapses such as the dotcom crash and the financial crisis, according to Bank of America. As Warren Buffet famously said, only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked. Losses have been most notable in crypto, where some tokens have suffered total collapse.

  • Ether Could Sink Another 80%, Chart Watcher 22V Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has fallen about 60% from its November record. It could be due to drop another 80% or so, according to technical analyst John Roque of 22V Research. His downside target is around $420, compared with its current level about $2,000, Ether is “oversold daily and oversold weekly and cannot rally,” Roque said in a note Monday.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is

  • Stablecoin Credibility Takes a Hit with the Fall of UST Coin

    The collapse of the UST coin is wreaking havoc on the crypto market and destroying industry efforts to win the trust of the general public.

  • Russian undersea cable threat shifts tech business to UK

    An American tech company behind the NHS vaccine rollout has moved its UK security operations to Britain amid growing fears of a Russian attack on internet cables under the Atlantic.

  • Should you allow cookies? Cybersecurity experts weigh in

    Here's why every website you go to these days is asking your permission to use cookies — and find out whether you should allow them.

  • POET: Could POET’s Biggest Market Be AI Accelerators?

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:POET READ THE FULL POET RESEARCH REPORT Since POET (NASDAQ:POET) reported Q4, not much has changed on the news front from the Q1 report. However, at its presentation at the Sidoti conference, the company gave some insight into potential revenues from its current customers as shown in the chart below. Most interestingly, the biggest revenues projected from current customers

  • A16z Addresses Downturn in Inaugural State of Crypto Report

    The inaugural report discussed Web 3 trends and why Ethereum remains the dominant blockchain.

  • Explaining the Crypto in Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained immense popularity thanks to their decentralized, secure, and nearly anonymous nature, which supports the peer-to-peer architecture and makes it possible to transfer funds and other digital assets between two different individuals without a central authority. How does this automated and pseudonymous system of cryptocurrency ensure that all transactions are processed with due diligence and authenticity without any intervention? Enter the underlying concept and tools of cryptography, which form the backbone of cryptocurrency processing.

  • Blockchain's youngest billionaire roasts world's biggest cryptocurrency

    Thirty-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried took aim at Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, saying it has no future as a payments network in an interview with Financial Times today. Bankman-Fried is CEO and co-founder of FTX, the second-most popular digital asset exchange by trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap. “The bitcoin network is not a payments network and it is not a scaling network,” Bankman-Fried said, arguing that the underlying proof-of-work system the Bitcoin network uses to verify transactions is incapable of scaling efficiently enough to keep pace with demand.

  • NordVPN review 2022: How good is it for security and streaming?

    Whether you want to keep anonymous online, or access American Netflix, a VPN can help

  • 5 Ways to Lower Your Home Internet Bill

    If you have high-speed internet at home and feel the price is too much, you're not alone. It's not uncommon to pay a high monthly price for home internet. While prices can vary by provider, plan, and area, you may be able to spend less money without eliminating your home internet access.

  • Why Staking Ethereum Could Be an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Here's why staking Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could be an absolutely brilliant way to earn passive income. Ethereum started out on the proof-of-work model, which doesn't support staking. This chain is scheduled to merge with the Ethereum mainnet this year, bringing staking to the entire Ethereum network.

  • Bitcoin’s future isn’t as a payments network, says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bitcoin doesn't have a future as a payments network, according to Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive at crypto exchange FTX and one of the most high-profile executives in the crypto industry.

  • New tech-driven office from CBRE may offer a glimpse into tomorrow's hybrid workplace

    What's the best way to foster collaboration between employees in a hybrid environment? CBRE is exploring solutions for in-person and remote workers with its new tech-driven office in Texas.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says Bitcoin actually could have a future as money or a payments network—but there’s a catch

    Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried told Fortune that Bitcoin can be a store of value and payment network, so long as Lightning or a Layer 2 solution is used.

  • Brian Forde: Why Congress Needs a Crypto 'Truth Teller'

    He explained Bitcoin to Barack Obama and ran one of the first election campaigns emphasizing crypto. He says Congress needs more people who understand science and technology.