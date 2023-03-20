Red Havas and Meltwater Establish Global Partnership

Meltwater; Red Havas

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Havas, the global merged media agency micronetwork, and Meltwater, the global leader in social and media intelligence, announce a new global partnership. The companies have worked together for many years, and now become preferred partners on a global level, with Red Havas using Meltwater solutions in their work with clients around the world, and Red Havas managing media relations and executive thought leadership for Meltwater.



“With the proliferation of social media and alternative media organizations, it’s becoming more challenging for brands to keep up with how and where they’re being mentioned,” said James Wright, Global CEO Red Havas and Global Chair of Havas PR Global Collective. “Meltwater has a long history of providing cutting-edge media insights to global brands. Since 2015, Red Havas has used Meltwater not only to review data, but also to understand what it really means for us and our clients. As communicators and storytellers, we are excited to work with an organization pioneering solutions that augment how our industry operates.”

Meltwater’s specialized suite of solutions spanning media, social, consumer and sales intelligence analyzes billions of data points daily from social media platforms, blogs, and news sites, transforming them into insights that give companies a competitive edge in today’s fast-moving market.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Red Havas and apply its merged media approach to our communications strategy,” said John Box, CEO, Meltwater. “Given its breadth of experience across earned, social and experiential, we’re confident Red Havas will support the growth and positioning of our brand, in our work to offer our customers vital insights that power strategic decision-making opportunities.”

Red Havas operates in 14 markets and has 25 offices around the world.

About Red Havas

Red Havas is part of the Havas PR Global Collective, the PR and communications arm of the Havas Group that comprises approximately 40 agencies around the world and more than 1,300 employees. The Red Havas strategic “Merged Media” model brings together traditional and digital publishing, content, social media, and data within a single infrastructure. For further information, please visit: redhavasgroup.com.

About Meltwater

Meltwater is a global leader in social and media intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion online documents each day, Meltwater enables PR, Communications, and Marketing professionals to make informed strategic decisions and influence the world around them. The Company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The Company has 2,300 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Gnieski

Red Havas

E: jacob.gnieski@redhavas.com



