Red Lake's NativeCare dispensary to operate as stand-alone business following council vote

Feb. 2—RED LAKE — Red Lake's

marijuana dispensary, NativeCare, will be operated as a stand-alone business instead of tribal council control following a unanimous vote for the council to step away from day-to-day operations of the business on Jan. 30.

The vote came after an allegation that a large amount of cannabis was removed from the facility without authorization.

According to a release, an employee at NativeCare's grow facility alleged that Tribal Secretary Sam Strong had removed a significant amount of trim — the leaf byproduct that is removed from cannabis flowers after harvest — that was stored in garbage bags at the facility.

Tribal council members reviewed a report detailing that the trim was picked by one of NativeCare's business partners for the purpose of processing the material into other products, such as vape cartridges.

After reviewing this report, the NativeCare employee who made the initial report admitted that he never saw Strong take any cannabis material from the grow facility and that "his earlier report was incorrect," the release said.

Inquiries were also made into Strong's activities within his official capacity as a member of the cannabis board. The Tribal Regulatory Cannabis Board reviewed these inquiries which were then presented to the council on Tuesday.

The trim in question was documented and accounted for, the release added.

"By a unanimous vote, the tribal council directed that NativeCare should be operated as a stand-alone business and that the tribal council should step away from the day-to-day operations of the business," the release said. "The tribal council directed that the personnel policies, benefits, job descriptions and other details of the stand-alone business be developed."

The council recognized the TRCA as the regulatory body that oversees cannabis operations on Red Lake Nation and ensures that requirements of the Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance are enforced. The TRCA is authorized to investigate allegations of violations of the Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance.

NativeCare has offered recreational marijuana to tribal and non-tribal patrons since legalization

on Aug. 1, 2023.