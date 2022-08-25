U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,196.00
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,242.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,139.00
    -17.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.90
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.08
    +0.56 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6400
    +0.1700 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,521.06
    +47.24 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.18
    +1.38 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,742.39
    +263.38 (+0.92%)
     

Red Laser Scanning Increases Its Nationwide Presence With Its Measured Building Survey and 3D Laser Scanning Services

Red Laser Scanning
·2 min read

Red Laser Scanning is Now Serving the Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool Regions in the U.K.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Red Laser Scanning is pleased to announce that it has expanded its presence across the U.K. with its comprehensive range of measured building survey and 3D laser scanning services.

Red Laser Scanning, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
Red Laser Scanning, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about Red Laser Scanning and the services that the company provides, please visit https://redlaserscanning.co.uk/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Red Laser Scanning is expanding into fast-growing U.K. markets including the Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool regions.

"Professional teams with local knowledge, based in these areas, will provide the full range of Red Laser Scanning services," the spokesperson noted, adding that as measured survey and 3D laser scanning specialists, they offer a wide range of services such as measured building and topographic surveys, site engineering, RoL modeling and underground utility investigations.

In addition to expanding their service locations across the U.K., Red Laser Scanning also recently invested in the latest Faro and Leica scanners, GNSS systems, total stations and underground tracing equipment.

"The latest survey equipment and technology, combined with our experienced surveyors and responsive management, enable Red Laser Scanning to provide fast and efficient service with a wide range of deliverables. Our projects consist of measured surveys of large commercial premises and warehouses, heritage properties, land, farms, and more," the spokesperson noted.

The announcement that Red Laser Scanning is working in additional markets throughout the U.K. will not surprise the many clients who have worked with the company. Since it opened, ,Red Laser Scanning has earned a well-deserved reputation for its efficient services that are completed quickly and in a professional manner.

The friendly and knowledgeable team from Red Laser Scanning prides itself on its swift delivery of services to clients, which include architects, designers, construction professionals and facility managers.

"For any project in London and across the UK please contact us on 0207 477 2175," the spokesperson noted.

About Red Laser Scanning

Red Laser Scanning provides a variety of services from measured building surveys, topographical surveys, valuable point cloud, the production of as-built 2d drawings, 3D models and setting out engineer services. They guarantee accuracy every time and are consistent when producing their clients' deliverables. For more information, please visit https://redlaserscanning.co.uk/.

Media Contact
Sonia Pash
info@redlaserscanning.co.uk
0207 477 2175 23 Sussex Street
London, SW1V 4RR

SOURCE: Red Laser Scanning



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713592/Red-Laser-Scanning-Increases-Its-Nationwide-Presence-With-Its-Measured-Building-Survey-and-3D-Laser-Scanning-Services

Recommended Stories

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

    The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports. Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020. In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher. Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Novartis to shutter eastern NC manufacturing site with 240 workers

    A manufacturing facility in Wilson is scheduled to close as a global pharmaceutical company is in the midst of a major restructuring.

  • SNAP Reaches $35M Settlement in Illinois Privacy Lawsuit

    SNAP gets penalized by the State of Illinois under Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) for its use of facial recognition technology to collect user data illegally.

  • A Flurry of Tesla Price-Target Changes Are Coming. The Reason Is Odd.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his Tesla price target to $360 from $1,000. That math doesn't seem to work, but Tesla stock split three-for-one.

  • 5 Billion More Reasons to Love GM Stock

    GM's board just authorized a $5 billion share buyback plan to capitalize on the stock's beaten-down valuation.