Red Letter Communications Announces Expansion and Restructure

·3 min read

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Letter Communications, Inc., a full-service marketing communications agency based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is announcing a series of expansions and corporate restructuring to accommodate growth in its roster of regional, national and international clients.

Red Letter Communications&#39; board members. Bruce Robert, Crystal Hill, Trent Summers, Jim Riley, Chris Edmonds (from left to right).
Red Letter Communications' board members. Bruce Robert, Crystal Hill, Trent Summers, Jim Riley, Chris Edmonds (from left to right).

Within the past year, the agency has netted eight new clients spanning durable goods, sporting goods, telecom/broadband, and manufacturing categories. In addition to its full-service accounts, Red Letter has also expanded its tech capabilities in the areas of Software as a Service (SaaS) through Element74 (e74), a Red Letter company. The e74 SaaS platforms are focused on health care and social services clients throughout 45 U.S. states.

Additionally, on March 1, the agency announced the opening of a new office in Nashville, TN.

To adapt to the recent growth, several management changes have been implemented. Jim Riley moves to Chairman of the Board and will continue to help chart the direction of the Enterprise. Red Letter President Bruce Robert has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise, General Manager Trent Summers is moving to Chief Operating Officer, and long-time Director of Finance and Board Member Crystal Hill will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. Chris Edmonds will continue to serve as President of Element74.

"These changes reflect our current theme of Focus Forward," said Riley, who founded the agency in 1981. "On one hand, we're totally engaged in serving clients right now, striving to help them better succeed today and this year. But we also recognize the need to look forward, to constantly invest in the relevance and resources that will allow us to be of maximum service long into the future."

"It's a great time to be in this business," said Robert. "As Red Letter enters our 41st year, our expansion and restructuring allow us to deepen resources and attract new talent. Our focus will continue to stay ahead of trends and evolving dynamics," Robert said. "Knowing that change is constant, we are investing in relevance to fully meet the needs of our clients. We call it relentlessly relevant," he added. "Shifting paradigms in communication, retail, technology, and data require agencies to continuously evolve. Adapting to stay ahead of challenges today opens opportunities for tomorrow."

Red Letter has also recently invested in Nashville-based social media agency JM Collective. "JM Collective is a new social media agency specializing in image-building platform expansions with brands, athletes, and entertainers," Robert said. "The partnership was attractive to us because it adds another dimension of social engagement and expertise." JM Collective shares space and resources with Red Letter in the new Nashville office.

"Like any business, change is constant," said Riley. "But many aspects, including some of the most important, will always stay the same. Strategy-driven messaging and content, responsive and collaborative client service, a culture built on mutual respect and celebrating diverse talent. If you can combine these universal principles with a commitment to forward thinking, you've got a winning formula."

Red Letter Communications is a 41-year full-service marketing communications agency with a diverse team of 80 employees. Clients include STIHL, the number one selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment in America, and MetroNet/Vexus, the nation's largest independently owned fiber optic network provider. Additional clients include: Alan Wire, Algos Pathways, Coalition Manager, Lewis Bake Shop, Bunny Bread, ORCA, Regency Wire, Saint Francis Healthcare, Stonebrooke Equipment, SnowWolf Snow Plows, 11 STIHL Branches and Distributors (U.S.), STIHL Limited (Canada), VELA, Vermeer, and World Class Industries.

Learn more at RLCI.com.

Contact: Clay Schermann
VP Strategy
(573) 803-2637
clay@rlci.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-letter-communications-announces-expansion-and-restructure-301511258.html

SOURCE Red Letter Communications

