U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.11
    +36.44 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,367.52
    +247.44 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,884.65
    +169.99 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.77
    +31.17 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.29
    +3.15 (+5.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +16.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.41 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0097 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7680
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,852.40
    +1,101.46 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,257.77
    -5.67 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,112.37
    +24.47 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Red Lobster® Introduces New Lineup of Signature Feasts

·4 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is giving everyone reason to celebrate this fall with new additions to its iconic Signature Feasts lineup. These feasts feature an abundant variety of craveable seafood, meaning guests don't have to pick just one favorite seafood item to enjoy – they can have it all on one plate!

Red Lobster's Ultimate Feast® and Ultimate Surf and Turfare classic guest favorites. Now, there are even more exciting seafood combinations to choose from, including the NEW! Mariner's Feast, the back by popular demand Seafarer's Feast as well as the Harborside Lobster and Shrimp.

The full lineup of Signature Feasts includes:

  • NEW! Mariner's Feast – Atlantic salmon topped with creamy Langostino and Norway lobster, a grilled scallop skewer and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. Served with Red Lobster's signature cocktail sauce and lemon.

  • Seafarer's Feast – A broiled Maine lobster tail, grilled sea scallops, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. Served with melted butter, lemon and cocktail sauce.

  • Ultimate Surf and Turf – A 6 oz. filet mignon, butter-poached Maine lobster tail and bacon-wrapped sea scallops. Served with lemon.

  • Harborside Lobster and Shrimp – A roasted rock lobster tail, garlic shrimp scampi and garlic-grilled shrimp. Served with melted butter and lemon.

  • Ultimate Feast® – Tender Maine lobster tail, wild-caught North American snow crab legs, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. Served with melted butter, lemon and cocktail sauce.

  • Seaside Shrimp Trio – A generous sampling of Walt's Favorite Shrimp, hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and creamy shrimp linguini Alfredo. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce.

Red Lobster&#xae; introduces a Signature Feasts lineup featuring an abundant variety of craveable seafood all on one plate, including exciting combinations like the NEW! Mariner&#x002019;s Feast.
Red Lobster® introduces a Signature Feasts lineup featuring an abundant variety of craveable seafood all on one plate, including exciting combinations like the NEW! Mariner’s Feast.

Red Lobster's Signature Feasts are available to enjoy in-restaurant or from the comfort of home by ordering To Go or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order. All Signature Feasts come with a choice of two sides and, of course, warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

"These feasts are super craveable and loaded with a variety of great seafood, perfect for any celebration – big or small, in-restaurant or To Go. They're a great complement to other recent additions to our menu to meet the needs of today's guests, including sandwiches, bowls, pastas and delicious appetizers," said Jarrett Whitlow, SVP Culinary Operations & International at Red Lobster.

Guests can satisfy their cravings with an array of delicious seafood combinations, including guest-favorites like Seafarer&#x002019;s Feast, which is back by popular demand.
Guests can satisfy their cravings with an array of delicious seafood combinations, including guest-favorites like Seafarer’s Feast, which is back by popular demand.

For busy families gearing up for a jam-packed new school year, Red Lobster also offers a variety of delicious Family Meal Deals that can easily be ordered To Go or for delivery through Red Lobster's website. Guests can choose from an array of menu favorites in family-sized portions, including Create Your Own Family Feast, Seaside Shrimp Trio Family Feast, Ultimate Family Feastand more, which each serve four and come with eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring NEW! Rapid Red Curbside which enables guests to pick up Red Lobster without leaving their car.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.
Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

Media Contact:
Samantha Sanders
ssanders1@redlobster.com

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.)
Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-lobster-introduces-new-lineup-of-signature-feasts-301360594.html

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

    It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...

  • Modern Meat to Enter Restaurants Nationwide Through GFS

    Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its line of meat alternative products, is now being distributed through Gordon Food Service (GFS) listing several products, including the Modern Crabless Cakes, Burgers, Meatballs and Gyozas. This will allow the majority of restaurants in the nation to have direct access to Modern Meat Products.

  • The Best Russian Vodka of 2021: Drink Like a Soviet, Live Like an American

    Looking for the best vodka made and bottled in Russia? Spy cocktail journalist Jonah Flicker brings us the best bottles from the former USSR.

  • Golden, delicious: 5 cozy apple recipes perfect for fall

    It might not feel like fall out there yet, but we know that with the end of summer comes a glorious month of apple picking—and you’ll want ideas for how to use up those bushels of fresh fruit. The five recipes that follow are relatively simple and maximally crowd-pleasing so as to guarantee that not a single apple goes to waste. What do you like to make with your own apples? Let us know in the comments.

  • I'm a Dietitian & This Is My Go-To Quick Lunch

    This meal comes together in minutes and is both affordable and delicious.

  • Whiskey of the Week: Stellum Spirits Releases Two Excellent New Blends

    Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we'll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: Stellum Bourbon and Rye The Distillery: Various unnamed distilleries Birthplace: Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee Style: blend of straight bourbons and blend of straight ryes Pr

  • Sip Czech beers at this new craft brewery in Denver

    Here's a new brewery to Czech off your list. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCohesion Brewing — Colorado's first Czech-inspired brewery — debuted this month in Clayton and is already standing out. For starters, the space is unexpectedly elegant, boasting high ceilings, a modern interior and lots of natural light. A second surprise: The beer taps are at the front of the bar, not the rear. And that's on purpose — to play up the cl

  • California's craft rum distillers make their own rules

    California rum distillers are making their own rules.

  • This Award-Winning Nonstick Cookware Set Just Got Restocked on Amazon

    GreenPan’s beloved non-toxic pans are a dream in the kitchen.

  • How do you improve upon something as perfect as Caprese salad?

    Caprese salad, or insalata Caprese in Italian, allegedly has its roots in Italy following World War I. According to legend, a builder arranged fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and basil leaves as a patriotic tribute to the colors of the Italian flag. (That origin story might be a little suspect, since Italy at that time was a series of regions, without much fealty to the idea of a single country.)

  • Martha Stewart's Easy Tiramisu Recipe Relies On a Store-Bought Ingredient to Keep It Simple

    If you’re anything like us, you probably constantly crave homemade desserts but don’t love the grueling process of making them all the time. Well, if you’re looking for some sweet treats that are easy to make and that the whole family will enjoy, look no further than Martha Stewart. She is our queen of baking, […]

  • Rachael Ray's Cacio e Pepe Popcorn With Bacon Will Elevate Your Movie-Night Snacking

    Popcorn is practically synonymous with movie nights, whether you’re watching at home or in a theater. But gathering together as a family, at home, sharing one giant bowl is so fun. It’s a classic for a reason, and although popcorn is tasty on its own, it’s always fun to jazz it up with different popcorn […]

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • Is the Fed overdoing it on stimulus? A majority of business economists think so

    For the first time since the pandemic began a majority of business economists believe the Federal Reserve is providing too much stimulus, a marked shift from last spring that reflects growing worries about high U.S. inflation.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth prospects,” Daniel Calder