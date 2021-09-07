Red Oak Compliance Solutions Ranks No. 4,011 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 77 Percent

Austin-Based Regtech Provider Appears on the Inc. 5000 Listfor the Third Consecutive Year

Austin, TX, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions has again been selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking at number 4,011 on the annual list and reporting a 77 percent increase in revenue during the past three years. The list ranks some of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s independent small businesses segment.

“Red Oak’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list underscores what our clients already know about us – that we’re creating real value for their organizations by providing technology that streamlines their management of regulatory requirements and guidelines,” said Stephen Pope, CEO of Red Oak. “Our clients are empowered to manage advertising and compliance reviews faster, more efficiently, and with full confidence in their documentation and books and records compliance. The solutions we provide are true differentiators in a field where speed to market must be balanced with unerring accuracy.”

The companies listed on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are very competitive within their markets, and this year’s list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, the companies on this year’s list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Red Oak's best-known offering is its advertising review software, designed to make approval workflows more efficient and more seamlessly compliant, reducing regulatory risks to firms. Its top users include financial services professionals, investment professionals, broker-dealers, insurance firms, registered investment advisers, and the compliance and marketing teams supporting them.

In addition to the flagship software offering, Red Oak continues to develop new modules that offer single-source documentation for disclosure management; machine intelligence to move reviews forward more swiftly; and licensing and registration management. According to CTO Rick Grashel, the company’s focus is on building effective and impactful technology for both marketers and compliance professionals, which is constantly improving. “Red Oak continues to be successful because we build our technology with the end-user in mind,” Grashel said. “We’re constantly iterating and improving the software based on client feedback to ensure they’re working with the best options to streamline their processes.”

CONTACT: Amy Watson Red Oak Compliance Solutions 5126961491 awatson@redoakcompliance.com



