Red Pine Announces High Grade Intersection at The Historical Darwin-Grace Mine: 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in the Nyman Shear Zone

Red Pine Exploration Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • RDEXF
Red Pine Exploration Inc.
Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Figure 1

Overview of diamond drilling in the Nyman Shear Zone
Overview of diamond drilling in the Nyman Shear Zone

Figure 2

Quartz veining in the Nyman Shear Zone containing 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters
Quartz veining in the Nyman Shear Zone containing 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) in 2021 and 2022, began “greenfield” exploration in the Darwin-Grace Mine area revealing a multidimensional network of mineralized shear zones that each have potential to host zones of gold mineralization.

Three major structures can now be identified in the area as:

  • the Grace Shear Zone,

  • the Nyman Shear Zone,

  • and a newly discovered, yet to be named shear zone.

Visual indicators of gold mineralization, of quartz veins containing pyrite, arsenopyrite or visible gold, have been observed in the three shear zones, and in multiple intersects in the Nyman Shear Zone (Figure 2). The intersection of 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in the Nyman Shear Zone in DG-22-317 supports the association between the positive visual indicators and gold mineralization (other intersections/holes pending).

The discovery of gold mineralization 65 meters below surface in the Nyman Shear Zone opens a large exploration target in the structure between surface and the lower levels of the former Darwin-Grace mine (Figure 1). The intersection in DG-22-317 sits at the edge of drilling in the Nyman Shear Zone area and is supporting the hypothesis that gold mined in the lower levels of the former Darwin-Grace mine could extend close to surface.

“The Darwin-Grace area has remained a target of interest for us since 2017 when 6 holes were drilled, all intersecting shallow gold mineralization of up to 57 g/t over 2.34 meters in hole DG-17-56. We have budgeted a portion of this years Phase 1 exploration program to follow up on these successes. The potential of the Darwin-Grace area to host high grade gold mineralization is well known with historical operations averaging over 11 g/t in 1934 (40 tonnes/day) with one vein averaging 571 oz/tonne from the 900 ft mark.” – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

Figure 1 - Overview of diamond drilling in the Nyman Shear Zone
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89a96376-af6d-4488-af47-6f1b04bf5482

The intersection of 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in DG-22-317 in the Nyman Shear Zone (> 3.5 km south of the Surluga deposit) is associated with the intersections of two sets of quartz veins, each vein set containing disseminated pyrite, minor chalcopyrite and spotted visible gold (Figure 2). The intersecting set of quartz veins support the multi-dimensionality of mineralization in the Darwin-Grace area. Furthermore, the lineation of intersection between the vein sets is forming an exploration target of high potential to extend the mineralization.

Figure 2 - Quartz veining in the Nyman Shear Zone containing 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b067ded4-0caa-47d6-8e29-637723088baa

Table 1 – Drilling highlights in the Nyman Shear Zone

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)*

Visible
Gold

Gold
(g/t)

Zone

DG-22-317

76.67

79.4

2.73

Yes

11.47

Nyman Shear Zone

Including

77.62

78.57

0.95

Yes

11.81

78.57

79.4

0.83

Yes

23.80

* Assays results in the Nyman Shear Zone are represented over core length and are estimated to represent >70% true width

All drilling data for the Wawa Gold project, including collar, survey, and individual assays, is available on Red Pine’s website at https://www.redpineexp.com/projects-wawa

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees’ and contractors’ safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company’s Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


