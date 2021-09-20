U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.75
    -61.00 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    -565.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,152.00
    -174.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.90
    -43.40 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.54
    -1.43 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.14
    +6.45 (+34.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5620
    -0.3330 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,399.11
    -3,480.45 (-7.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.98
    -117.55 (-9.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.86
    -118.78 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Red Pine Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone; 25.73 g/t gold over 4.78 metres (true width – “TW”) including 41.73 g/t gold over 1.93 metres (TW)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Red Pine Exploration Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

2021 Drill Holes Completed
2021 Drill Holes Completed
2021 Drill Holes Completed

Figure 2

Cross Section of the Jubilee South Drilling
Cross Section of the Jubilee South Drilling
Cross Section of the Jubilee South Drilling

Figure 3

Drill Holes at Southern Extension of Surluga Resource
Drill Holes at Southern Extension of Surluga Resource
Drill Holes at Southern Extension of Surluga Resource

Figure 4

Drill Holes at Northern Extension of Surluga Resource
Drill Holes at Northern Extension of Surluga Resource
Drill Holes at Northern Extension of Surluga Resource

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to report new and notable results from its 2021 drilling program at the Wawa Gold Project, including the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone more than 400 metres down-dip of the current boundary of the Surluga Deposit inferred resource.

Highlights of the 2021 Drilling Program (Tables 1 and 2, Figures 1 and 2)

  • Intersection in SD-21-298A of 25.73 g/t gold over 4.78 metres true width (TW) in the Jubilee Shear Zone, including 41.73 g/t gold over 1.93 metres (TW) and 45.80 g/t gold over 0.92 metres (TW), more than 400 metres down-dip of the current boundary of the Surluga Deposit inferred resource.

  • Indications that higher-grade gold mineralization extends down-dip of the Surluga Deposit inferred resource, in the northern extension of the Surluga Deposit.

    • Intersection of 4.39 g/t gold over 2.55 metres (TW) including 8.76 g/t gold over 0.87 metres (TW) in SD-21-299.

    • Intersection of 3.38 g/t gold over 2.91 metres (TW) in including 5.52 g/t gold over 0.91 metres (TW) in SD-21-301.

  • Visible gold has been observed in two different veins in the Jubilee Shear Zone located in hole SD-21-302 in the Surluga South discovery (assays pending).

The results from our 2021 drilling program continue to illustrate the untapped potential of the Wawa Gold Project. Hole SD-21-298A confirms the presence of zones of high-grade gold mineralization in the Surluga South exploration target and represents an exciting development in the discovery made by Red Pine in 2020. In the northern end of the Jubilee Shear Zone, >400 metres down-dip of the inferred resource of the Surluga deposit, our drilling results suggest that higher-grade mineralization extends into previously unexplored areas. These results are beginning to define a zone that would expand the resource in the northern end of the deposit.

Red Pine’s production has significantly improved with the two operating drills on site, the contractor’s recent ability to operate the third drill will significantly improve our drilling production. The third drill, which will target the Darwin-Grace greenfield target, is on schedule to start this month.” – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO.

Figure 1- 2021 Drill Holes Completed
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da834b7-bba8-4a44-8ed3-419ea34f51cf

Diamond Drilling

As part of its on-going 2021 exploration drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern depth extensions of the Surluga Deposit and the Minto Mine South Deposit. One drill rig is active at the northern end of the Surluga Deposit and one drill rig is active at the southern end of the Surluga Deposit. The southern drill is testing both the Minto Mine South Deposit and the Sadowski Gold Zone discovery.

At the southern end of the Surluga Deposit, in holes SD-21-296A, 297A, 298A and 302, the Jubilee Shear Zone was successfully intersected up to 400 metres away from the current boundary of the Surluga Deposit resource. Results in the Jubilee Shear Zone for holes SD-21-296A, 297A and the top of hole SD-21-298A have previously been released. Visible gold has been observed in two different veins in the Jubilee Shear Zone in SD-21-302 (assays pending).

Drilling at the southern end of the Surluga Deposit also resulted in the discovery of the down-dip extension of the Minto Vein in the Minto Mine Shear Zone in hole SD-21-297A, and the discovery of significant mineralization in the Minto Vein in hole SD-21-298A. Additional drilling is necessary to define the size and extent of this new zone of high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Vein.

Hole SD-21-300 continues to expand the mineralized footprints of the newly discovered Sadowski Gold Zone, a newly discovered near-surface network of quartz veins hosting zones of high-grade mineralization.

At the northern end of the Surluga Deposit, drilling indicated that the Jubilee Shear Zone extends down-dip of the current limit of the inferred resource, and that zones of higher-grade gold mineralization could exist in the unexplored down-dip extension of the structure. This is supported by the new drilling results from holes SD-21-299 and SD-21-301 that confirm the extension of gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone down-dip beyond the current inferred resource of the Surluga deposit. In addition, in hole SD-21-299, a network of gold mineralized quartz veins was discovered above the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Table 1 – Significant Drilling Intersections from the 2021 Drilling Program (includes complete results from SD-21-298A)

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)*

True Width
(m)

Visible Gold

Gold
(g/t)

Zone

SD-21-298A

86.35

87.5

1.15

Yes

24.80

Sadowski Gold Zone

320.2

323.35

3.15

2.68

Yes

109.37

Minto Mine Shear Zone (previously reported)

Including

320.2

321.32

1.12

0.95

26.93

322.36

323.35

0.99

0.84

Yes

314.00

578.26

579.54

1.28

9.95

Quartz vein

609

610.38

1.38

1.27

9.64

Jubilee Shear Zone (South)

661.65

666.85

5.20

4.78

Yes

25.73

Including

661.65

662.65

1.00

0.92

Yes

45.80

664.75

666.85

2.10

1.93

Yes

41.73

698.04

703.03

3.96

3.64

0.68

SD-21-299

92

93.28

1.28

6.09

Quartz vein

227.4

230

2.60

2.55

4.39

Jubilee Shear Zone (North)

Including

227.4

228.29

0.89

0.87

8.76

238.25

239.25

1.00

0.98

2.59

SD-21-300

33.72

34.72

1.00

1.06

Disseminated sulfides

93

94

1.00

2.87

Sadowski Gold Zone

106.65

107.62

0.97

1.11

SD-21-301

228.59

237.38

8.79

8.00

Yes

0.69

Jubilee Shear Zone (North)

Including

228.59

229.46

0.87

0.79

Yes

3.91

253

256.2

3.20

2.91

Yes

3.38

Including

253

254

1.00

0.91

5.52

*Results in the Sadowski Gold Zone are presented as core length and are estimated to be between 40% and 80% true width. Results in zones labelled Quartz vein and Disseminated sulfides are presented as core length and additional drilling is necessary to estimate the true width of those zones of mineralization.

Figure 2- Cross Section of the Jubilee South Drilling
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e46504f8-a124-469b-8bbc-18769a2015be

Table 2 - Coordinates of the Reported Holes

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

Status

SD-21-298A

668546

5315425

361

272

74

729

Completed

SD-21-299

668581

5317216

390.9

304

-49

372

Completed

SD-21-300

668546

5315425

361

311

-77

411

Abandoned in diabase

SD-21-301

668581

5317216

390.9

324

-62

381

Completed

SD-21-302

668536

5315448

361.6

268

73

735

Completed

Figure 3- Drill Holes at Southern Extension of Surluga Resource
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab371d66-332c-4bf8-8f1c-dc30d735dc72


Figure 4- Drill Holes at Northern Extension of Surluga Resource
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fe8f67a-ef5d-4354-9022-d44e2cd7bf69

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees’ and contractors’ safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,800 hectares in size. The Company’s Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold, in addition to recently appointed Rachel Goldman who holds capital markets expertise and a position at Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

1National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, effective July 16, 2019

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • FTSE sinks to lowest levels since July amid energy market crunch

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • Stock Rout Deepens on China, Fed; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering deepened on Monday, with U.S. futures falling more than 1% and European equities hitting a two-month low. Contracts on the three major U.S. indexes signaled further declines when the market opens after the S&P 500 fell the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wedn

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Dow Futures Dive More Than 500 Points, Evergrande Fears Mount—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The highly indebted Chinese property giant has debt obligations due this week it can't pay. Investors are worried about spillover into the wider market.

  • All 30 Dow stocks fall as Evergrande default fears spark selloff

    Shares of all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are trading lower in Monday's premarket, led by financials, as part of a global equity selloff sparked by concerns over the collateral damage from the potential default by China-base real estate developer Evergrande Group. Among the biggest early decliners, shares of American Express Co. sank 2.9%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gave up 2.5% and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. shed 2.5%. The most active Dow stock was Apple Inc.'s , which slid 1.2

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Stock-Market Futures Fall on Chinese Property Fears

    Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid, dragging down U.S. stock futures, oil and other risky assets, as concerns regarding China’s indebted property sector rippled globally.

  • High-Pressure Week for Global Markets Starts With Steep Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A big week for global markets is off to a messy start as stocks plunge around the world and haven bids break out. Blame everything from China Evergrande Group’s woes and the collapse in iron-ore prices to fears over the U.S. debt ceiling.The endgame for creditors to the Chinese property giant has arrived just as traders are in a state of alert before the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.9% Monday, on track for the biggest decline in two mont

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • Evergrande Fears Spread, Sparking Hong Kong Selloff

    Shares of embattled property giant China Evergrande Group tumbled again Monday, sending Hong Kong’s broader stock market lower as contagion fears spread.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.