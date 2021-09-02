U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.00
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,335.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,638.75
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.50
    +3.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    +0.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.42 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9760
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,023.90
    +2,444.59 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.77
    +88.60 (+7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.08
    -2.76 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Red Pine Intersects High-Grade Gold in the Minto Vein, 109.37 g/t gold over 2.68 metres (un-cut and true width) including 314 g/t gold over 0.84 metre

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Red Pine Exploration Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

2021 Drill Holes Completed
2021 Drill Holes Completed
2021 Drill Holes Completed

Figure 2

Newly Discovered Sadowski Gold Zone
Newly Discovered Sadowski Gold Zone
Newly Discovered Sadowski Gold Zone

Figure 3

Drill Holes at Extension of Surluga Resource
Drill Holes at Extension of Surluga Resource
Drill Holes at Extension of Surluga Resource

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to report new and notable results from its 2021 drilling program at the Wawa Gold Project, including the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Vein 30 metres down-dip of the current boundary of the Minto Mine Deposit inferred resource.

Highlights of the 2021 Drilling Program (Tables 1 and 2, Figure 1)

  • Intersection in SD-21-298A of 109.37 g/t gold (un-cut) over 2.68 metres true width (TW) in the Minto Vein, including 314 g/t gold over 0.84 metres (TW) and 26.93 g/t gold over 0.95 metre (TW), 30 metres away from the current boundary of the resource.

  • Extension of high-grade gold mineralization in SD-21-298A in the newly identified Sadowski Gold Zone with the intersection of 24.8 g/t gold over 1.15 metres core length (CL).

  • Visible gold has been observed in 3 different veins in the Jubilee Shear Zone in SD-21-298A (results pending).

The confirmation that high-grade gold mineralization extends down-dip of the current resource of the Minto Mine deposit is a significant development for the Wawa Gold Project. With the overlapping relationship between the Minto Mine and the Jubilee Shear Zones, we have two exploration targets that are testing concurrently with the same drill hole. Additionally, the extension of high-grade gold mineralization in the Sadowski Gold Zone continues to show that the property has significant greenfield exploration potential.

Red Pine has two active drill rigs on-site that are concurrently testing the Surluga deposit to the North and South, and the Minto Mine Deposit. A third drill is on site waiting for a crew with which the Company will test some of the greenfield targets near the historic Darwin Grace mine.”Quentin Yarie, President and CEO.

Figure 1- 2021 Drill Holes Completed
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0caa57e0-82fe-4774-9a37-caa4b88f153c

Diamond Drilling

As part of its on-going 2021 exploration drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern depth extensions of the Surluga Deposit and the Minto Mine South Deposit. One drill rig is active at the northern end of the Surluga Deposit and one drill rig is active at the southern end of the Surluga Deposit. The southern drill is also testing the Minto Mine South Deposit.

At the southern end of the Surluga Deposit, in holes SD-21-296A, 297A and 298A, the Jubilee Shear Zone was successfully intersected up to 400 metres away from the current boundary of the Surluga Deposit resource. Results in the Jubilee Shear Zone for holes SD-21-296A and 297A have been released, whereas those for 298A remain pending (bottom half of hole 298A). Visible gold has been observed in 3 different veins in the Jubilee Shear Zone in SD-21-298A.

Drilling at the southern end of the Surluga Deposit also resulted in the discovery of the down-dip extension of the Minto Vein in the Minto Mine Shear Zone in SD-21-297A, and to the discovery of significant mineralization in the Minto Vein in SD-21-298A. Additional drilling is necessary to define the size and extent of this new zone of high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Vein.

Hole SD-21-298A also continues to expand the potential of the newly discovered Sadowski Gold Zone, a new near-surface high-grade zone of mineralization (Figure 2). The Sadowski Gold Zone is formed by a network of quartz veins variably transposed in superimposed shearing.

At the northern end of the Surluga Deposit, drilling indicated that the Jubilee Shear Zone extends down-dip of the current limit of diamond drilling in the area. In hole SD-21-301 (assay results pending), visible gold has been observed in two quartz veins in two separate domains of the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Table 1 – Significant Drilling Intersections from the 2021 Drilling Program

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)*

True
Width (m)

Visible
Gold

Gold (g/t)

Zone

SD-21-298A

86.35

87.5

1.15

Yes

24.8

Sadowski Gold Zone

320.2

323.35

3.15

2.68

Yes

109.37

Minto Mine Shear Zone

Including

320.2

321.32

1.12

0.95

26.93

322.36

323.35

0.99

0.84

314

*Results in the Sadowski Gold Zone are presented as core length and are estimated to be between 40% and 80% true width. Additional drilling is necessary to constrain the geometry of that zone of mineralization.

Figure 2- Newly Discovered Sadowski Gold Zone
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b49f259a-76a4-4ed2-ae49-34c8c6268d88

Table 2 - Coordinates of the Reported Holes

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

Status

SD-21-298A

668546

5315425

361

272

74

729

Completed

SD-21-299

668581

5317216

390.9

304

-49

372

Completed

SD-21-300

668546

5315425

361

311

-77

411

Abandoned in diabase

SD-21-301

668581

5317216

390.9

324

-62

381

Completed

Figure 3- Drill Holes at Extension of Surluga Resource
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df346c8d-0188-4f05-8b62-e3c2e9d0697e

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures
according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure
our employees’ and contractors’ safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX."

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,800 hectares in size. The Company’s Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold, and the Ontario Energy Board. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

1National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, effective July 16, 2019

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]