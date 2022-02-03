Red Ribbon Bakeshop Opens its 35th U.S. Store, Bringing Its Signature Baked Goods to Oxnard, California on February 4, 2022

Philippines-founded bakery brand offers a delicious assortment of sweet and savory pastries for special occasions and everyday snacking

WEST COVINA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Bakeshop is officially opening its doors in Oxnard, California, on February 4, 2022, at 8AM PST. The bakery brand specializes in sweet and savory baked goods inspired by authentic Filipino flavors and ingredients. Fans who grew up with the brand can look forward to seeing their favorite bakery treats on the menu, while first-timers are invited to taste Red Ribbon's unique line-up of delicious bakery offerings that they won't find anywhere else.

Since 1960, the Filipino community in Oxnard has grown from a few dozen homes on San Juan Street commonly referred to as "Little Manila", into a burgeoning community, making Oxnard the perfect spot for Red Ribbon's newest store location. Located at 1941 N. Rose Avenue, Suite 680, Oxnard, CA 93036, the new Red Ribbon Bakeshop will be open seven days a week, from 8AM – 9PM daily. This marks the brand's 22nd bakery in California and its 35th to open in the U.S.

Butter Mamons for the Early Birds

A special offer awaits Red Ribbon's earliest visitors during opening weekend. The first 100 customers who spend over $50 will receive a free bundle of six Butter Mamons, Red Ribbon's top selling pastry.

Red Ribbon is best known for its eye-catching cakes and indulgent array of sweet and savory pastries which can elevate both special occasions and everyday snacking. For those craving an authentic taste of the Philippines, Red Ribbon features several options that showcase the brand's unique cultural heritage and culinary roots, including these bestsellers:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze. It is finished with a generous amount of mango chunks and topped with a maraschino cherry.

Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

Yema Caramel Cake – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha and Cheesy flavors.

Cheesy Ensaimada – Red Ribbon's signature pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown – a fan-favorite.

For those who prefer the familiar flavors of chocolate and mocha, Red Ribbon offers several stand-out options, including:

Black Forest Cake – This one's for the chocoholics! Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

Mocha Flan – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"Red Ribbon's delectable cakes are the perfect finishing touch for gatherings or special occasions and the single-serve pastries are ideal when you're craving a mid-week pick-me-up," said Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "Whether you prefer sweet, or savory treats we have something for every palate and are excited to invite the Oxnard community to try our bakery favorites."

The Oxnard location has café-style seating for those who want to enjoy their bakery treats right on the spot and folks on-the-go can order through the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the Red Ribbon website (redribbonbakeshop.us) and the DoorDash delivery platform.

Founded in the Philippines over 40 years ago, Red Ribbon's sweet success story began with a single mission: to create delicious and beautiful cakes that make every family celebration truly special. Since then, the brand has expanded its offerings to include both single-serve dessert items and an array of sweet and savory pastry treats intended for everyday snacking.

For more information about Red Ribbon Bakeshop's U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping details, please visit redribbonbakeshop.us; Red Ribbon fans also can follow the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations and over 30 bakeshops across the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A." and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

Most recently, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's California-based manufacturing facility recently received its Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. Recently, the Jollibee Group announced that it will acquire 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

