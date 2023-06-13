Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) most popular amongst individual investors who own 47%, insiders hold 32%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Red River Bancshares indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 32% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Red River Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Red River Bancshares?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Red River Bancshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Red River Bancshares' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Red River Bancshares is not owned by hedge funds. Simeon Thibeaux is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.0% and 5.7% of the stock. In addition, we found that Ronald Chatelain, the CEO has 2.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Red River Bancshares

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Red River Bancshares, Inc.. Insiders own US$125m worth of shares in the US$385m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 47% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Red River Bancshares (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

