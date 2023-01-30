U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.50
    -30.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    -144.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,090.00
    -132.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.60
    -16.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    -1.65 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.22 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    +1.06 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2374
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1750
    +0.3710 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,086.57
    -465.52 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.49
    +5.48 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.49
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

Red River Bancshares, Inc.
·33 min read
Red River Bancshares, Inc.
Red River Bancshares, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the “Bank”), announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share (“EPS”), which is consistent with $10.2 million, or $1.42 EPS, for the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of $1.7 million, or 19.8%, compared to $8.5 million, or $1.17 EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the quarterly return on assets was 1.33% and the quarterly return on equity was 16.34%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $36.9 million, or $5.13 EPS, an increase of $4.0 million, or 12.0%, compared to $33.0 million, or $4.51 EPS, for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the return on assets was 1.18% and the return on equity was 13.98%.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Performance and Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had consistent earnings and the balance sheet remained steady. We renewed the stock repurchase program and opened a new operations center building.

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.2 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Higher net interest income was offset by lower noninterest income and a higher provision for loan loss expense.

  • For the third consecutive quarter, net interest income and net interest margin fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) increased compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $23.7 million compared to $23.1 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin FTE for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.17% compared to 3.06% for the prior quarter. These increases were a result of the higher interest rate environment benefiting asset yields, partially offset by higher deposit costs.

  • As of December 31, 2022, assets were $3.08 billion, fairly consistent with $3.06 billion as of September 30, 2022.

  • As of December 31, 2022, loans held for investment (“HFI”) were $1.92 billion, an increase of $36.6 million, or 1.9%, from September 30, 2022. The growth in loans HFI was primarily a result of loan activity in various markets across Louisiana.

  • As of December 31, 2022, total securities were $776.1 million, or 25.2% of assets, compared to $764.5 million, or 25.0% of assets, as of September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter, securities were impacted by a decrease to the net unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale (“AFS”), the purchase of a Community Reinvestment Act (“CRA”) mutual fund, and principal repayments.

  • Deposits were $2.80 billion as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. However, there were fluctuations in deposit categories as a result of implementing a new deposit program and customer deposit activity.

  • Nonperforming assets (“NPA(s)”) were $2.4 million, or 0.08% of assets, as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) was $20.6 million, or 1.08% of loans HFI.

  • We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • We did not repurchase any shares of our common stock through our stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 2022 stock repurchase program that began February 4, 2022 expired on December 31, 2022. On November 4, 2022, our Board of Directors approved the renewal of our stock repurchase program for 2023. The 2023 stock repurchase program authorizes us to purchase up to $5.0 million of our outstanding shares of common stock from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

  • In the fourth quarter of 2022, we finished remodeling and opened the new Red River Bank operations center building. This remodeled 21,000 square foot building is located adjacent to the Red River Bank headquarters building in Alexandria, Louisiana. This building was designed to provide an efficient and modern facility for Red River Bank operations and support departments and to improve the Red River Bank business continuity plan.

Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The fourth quarter of 2022 wrapped up a uniquely challenging, yet rewarding year for the Company. In 2022, our bankers successfully navigated a period of historical interest rate changes and a shifting economic environment while achieving strong loan growth and record-high earnings. In 2022, we replaced $5.8 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) income with earnings from core banking operations. In the fourth quarter of 2022, earnings and the balance sheet were fairly consistent with the previous quarter.

“During 2022, our customers adjusted their expectations due to the changing interest rate and economic environments. Loan demand was higher in the first half of 2022 than in the second half of the year; however, growth in loans HFI overall was 13.8% for the full year of 2022, with growth in loans HFI of 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022. As expected, deposit balance and pricing pressures became more elevated in the second half of 2022 with deposit balances decreasing 3.8% over the year. Due to diligent balance sheet management, Red River Bank maintained strong liquidity positions and had no borrowings in 2022.

“As we begin 2023, we believe we are well positioned for the year ahead. The Company is well capitalized, has excellent asset quality, solid earnings, and dedicated, knowledgeable community bankers who serve our growing customer base. We continue to successfully expand organically throughout Louisiana. We understand that there are possible economic challenges ahead as economists predict recessionary and inflationary environments; however, we are well positioned and confident in the opportunity for continued growth, profitability, and returns for our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE

Net interest income and net interest margin FTE for the fourth quarter of 2022 were positively impacted by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) increasing the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points (“bp(s)”) in November 2022 and 50 bps in December 2022. These increases were in addition to the 25 bp increase in March 2022, 50 bp increase in May 2022, and 75 bp increases in each of June, July, and September 2022.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $23.7 million, which was $586,000, or 2.5%, higher than the third quarter of 2022, due to a $2.1 million increase in interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily due to increases in income on loans and short-term liquid assets. Loan income increased $1.5 million due to higher rates on new, renewed, and floating rate loans and a $32.8 million increase in the average balance of loans when compared to the prior quarter. Income on short-term liquid assets increased $601,000 due to the FOMC’s increases to the target federal funds rate. The increase in interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was a result of an increase in the rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin FTE increased 11 bps to 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.06% for the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by the higher interest rate environment. The yield on loans increased 25 bps driven by higher rates on new, renewed, and floating rate loans, and the yield on short-term liquid assets increased 150 bps due to the higher interest rate environment. These increases were partially offset by a 38 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing deposits due to increased rate competition for deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The FOMC is expected to raise the target federal funds rate several more times in early 2023. Our balance sheet is asset sensitive, and interest income on earning assets generally improves in a higher rate environment. However, we also expect additional pressure on deposit interest rates due to the higher interest rate environment and competition for deposits. As of December 31, 2022, floating rate loans were 14.5% of loans HFI, and floating rate transaction deposits were 2.6% of interest-bearing transaction deposits. In the first half of 2023, dependent upon balance sheet activity and deposit rate pressure, we expect net interest margin to decrease slightly with a slight increase in net interest income due to projected loan growth.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $750,000, which was $150,000 higher than the provision for loan losses of $600,000 for the prior quarter. The increase was due to potential economic challenges resulting from the current inflationary environment, changing monetary policy, and loan growth. We will continue to evaluate future provision needs in relation to current economic situations, loan growth, and trends in asset quality.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $248,000, or 5.1%, compared to $4.9 million for the previous quarter. The decrease was mainly due to lower mortgage loan income and service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by higher brokerage income.

Mortgage loan income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $453,000, a decrease of $171,000, or 27.4%, compared to $624,000 for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced purchase activity due to higher mortgage interest rates.

Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $129,000, or 8.7%, compared to the prior quarter. This decrease was mainly due to a smaller number of non-sufficient fund transactions and related fee income in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Brokerage income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million, an increase of $143,000, or 16.4%, compared to $870,000 for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was due to funds invested by new clients in the fourth quarter. Assets under management were $915.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $15.1 million, an increase of $41,000, or 0.3%, compared to $15.0 million for the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to higher other taxes, other business development expenses, and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by lower personnel expenses.

Other taxes totaled $781,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $131,000, or 20.2%, from the previous quarter. This increase was due to a $132,000 increase in the State of Louisiana’s bank stock tax resulting from a higher tax rate. The new rate will also be applicable in 2023.

Other business development expenses totaled $566,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $130,000, or 29.8%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in CRA related contributions and expenses associated with a Small Business Investment Company limited partnership, partially offset by lower community sponsorships.

Occupancy and equipment expenses totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $82,000, or 5.4%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to $21,000 of nonrecurring expenses related to our new location in the Acadiana market and the new operations center building, as well as a $30,000 increase in property taxes due to a higher tax rate. The new tax rate will also be applicable in 2023.

Personnel expenses totaled $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $172,000, or 1.9%, from the previous quarter. This decrease was due to lower commission compensation related to lower mortgage revenue and the timing of brokerage commissions. As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, we had 351 and 358 total employees, respectively.

Asset Overview

As of December 31, 2022, assets totaled $3.08 billion, which was $23.0 million, or 0.8%, higher than $3.06 billion as of September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we deployed short-term liquid assets into the loan portfolio to fund its growth and into a CRA mutual fund. Loans HFI increased $36.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to the prior quarter due to loan activity. The loans HFI to deposits ratio was 68.46% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 67.22% as of September 30, 2022. Total securities increased $11.6 million, or 1.5%, and were 25.2% of assets as of December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased $21.0 million, or 8.0%, to $240.6 million and were 7.8% of assets as of December 31, 2022.

Securities

Total securities as of December 31, 2022, were $776.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 1.5%, from September 30, 2022. Securities were impacted by a $15.5 million decrease to the net unrealized loss on securities AFS and the purchase of $10.0 million of a CRA mutual fund, partially offset by $13.9 million of principal repayments.

Securities AFS totaled $614.4 million, net of $74.1 million of unrealized loss as of December 31, 2022, compared to $609.7 million, net of $89.6 million of unrealized loss as of September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, securities held-to-maturity totaled $151.7 million compared to $154.7 million as of September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, we held a $10.0 million investment in equity securities, which was an investment in a CRA mutual fund, consisting primarily of bonds, that was not held as of September 30, 2022.

Loans

Loans HFI as of December 31, 2022, were $1.92 billion, an increase of $36.6 million, or 1.9%, from September 30, 2022, due to loan activity in various markets across Louisiana.

As of December 31, 2022, PPP loans were materially complete and totaled $14,000.

Health care loans are our largest industry concentration and are made up of a diversified portfolio of health care providers. As of December 31, 2022, total health care loans were 8.4% of loans HFI. Within the health care sector, loans to nursing and residential care facilities were 4.4% of loans HFI, and loans to physician and dental practices were 3.9% of loans HFI. The average health care loan size was $338,000 as of December 31, 2022.

On March 5, 2021, it was announced that certain U.S. Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) rates would cease to be published after June 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, 2.1% of our loans HFI were LIBOR-based with a setting that expires June 30, 2023. Alternative rate language is present in each credit agreement with a LIBOR-based rate. We do not anticipate any issues with transitioning each loan to a non-LIBOR-based rate.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

NPAs totaled $2.4 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $349,000, or 12.9%, from $2.7 million as of September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to payments to nonaccrual loans and a loan that returned to accrual status. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.08% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.09% as of September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the ALL was $20.6 million. The ratio of ALL to loans HFI was 1.08% as of December 31, 2022, and 1.06% as of September 30, 2022. The net charge-off ratio was 0.00% for each of the fourth and third quarters of 2022 and 0.02% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registrant with smaller reporting company filing status as determined on June 30, 2019, the current expected credit loss methodology (“CECL”) was effective for us beginning on January 1, 2023. Based upon our CECL analysis as of December 31, 2022, we expect the adoption of CECL will result in a combined 1.0% to 5.0% increase in our allowance for credit losses and allowance for unfunded commitments.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.80 billion as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. However, there were fluctuations in deposit categories as a result of implementing a new deposit program and the seasonal inflow of funds from public entity customers, partially offset by customer deposit activity in response to the changing interest rate environment. Average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.77 billion, a decrease of $44.4 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2022, down $81.6 million, or 7.0%, from September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits were 38.96% of total deposits. Interest-bearing deposits totaled $1.71 billion as of December 31, 2022, up $84.1 million, or 5.2%, compared to September 30, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022, was $265.8 million compared to $243.4 million as of September 30, 2022. The $22.3 million, or 9.2%, increase in stockholders’ equity during the fourth quarter of 2022 was attributed to a $12.6 million, net of tax, decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities, $10.2 million of net income, and $74,000 of stock compensation, partially offset by $503,000 in cash dividends. We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on December 15, 2022.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, realized book value per share, and PPP-adjusted metrics as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies’ reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Isabel V. Carriere, CPA, CGMA
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
318-561-4023
icarriere@redriverbank.net

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

As of and for the
Three Months Ended

 

As of and for the
Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Net Income

$

10,191

 

 

$

10,186

 

 

$

8,510

 

 

$

36,916

 

 

$

32,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

$

1.42

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

5.14

 

 

$

4.53

 

Earnings per share, diluted

$

1.42

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

5.13

 

 

$

4.51

 

Book value per share

$

36.99

 

 

$

33.88

 

 

$

41.52

 

 

$

36.99

 

 

$

41.52

 

Tangible book value per share(1)

$

36.78

 

 

$

33.67

 

 

$

41.31

 

 

$

36.78

 

 

$

41.31

 

Realized book value per share(1)

$

46.90

 

 

$

45.54

 

 

$

42.05

 

 

$

46.90

 

 

$

42.05

 

Cash dividends per share

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.28

 

Shares outstanding

 

7,183,915

 

 

 

7,183,915

 

 

 

7,180,155

 

 

 

7,183,915

 

 

 

7,180,155

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

7,183,915

 

 

 

7,183,915

 

 

 

7,229,324

 

 

 

7,180,975

 

 

 

7,281,136

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

7,199,247

 

 

 

7,197,100

 

 

 

7,247,277

 

 

 

7,197,453

 

 

 

7,299,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

1.18

%

 

 

1.13

%

Return on average equity

 

16.34

%

 

 

15.48

%

 

 

11.33

%

 

 

13.98

%

 

 

11.21

%

Net interest margin

 

3.11

%

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

2.46

%

 

 

2.80

%

 

 

2.54

%

Net interest margin FTE

 

3.17

%

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

2.52

%

 

 

2.86

%

 

 

2.60

%

Efficiency ratio

 

54.76

%

 

 

53.80

%

 

 

57.33

%

 

 

56.60

%

 

 

56.39

%

Loans HFI to deposits ratio

 

68.46

%

 

 

67.22

%

 

 

57.86

%

 

 

68.46

%

 

 

57.86

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio

 

38.96

%

 

 

41.92

%

 

 

39.50

%

 

 

38.96

%

 

 

39.50

%

Noninterest income to average assets

 

0.60

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

0.72

%

 

 

0.60

%

 

 

0.84

%

Operating expense to average assets

 

1.97

%

 

 

1.93

%

 

 

1.79

%

 

 

1.87

%

 

 

1.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary Credit Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to assets

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.03

%

Nonperforming loans to loans HFI

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI

 

1.08

%

 

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

1.14

%

Net charge-offs to average loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity to assets

 

8.62

%

 

 

7.96

%

 

 

9.25

%

 

 

8.62

%

 

 

9.25

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

8.57

%

 

 

7.91

%

 

 

9.20

%

 

 

8.57

%

 

 

9.20

%

Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets

 

17.39

%

 

 

17.15

%

 

 

17.83

%

 

 

17.39

%

 

 

17.83

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets

 

16.38

%

 

 

16.16

%

 

 

16.76

%

 

 

16.38

%

 

 

16.76

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

 

16.38

%

 

 

16.16

%

 

 

16.76

%

 

 

16.38

%

 

 

16.76

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital to average assets

 

11.37

%

 

 

10.31

%

 

 

9.67

%

 

 

11.37

%

 

 

9.67

%

(1)  Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

37,824

 

 

$

39,465

 

 

$

39,339

 

 

$

40,137

 

 

$

23,143

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

240,568

 

 

 

261,608

 

 

 

317,061

 

 

 

506,982

 

 

 

761,721

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

614,407

 

 

 

609,748

 

 

 

651,125

 

 

 

810,804

 

 

 

659,178

 

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

151,683

 

 

 

154,736

 

 

 

159,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

9,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,481

 

 

 

7,846

 

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

3,478

 

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

3,452

 

 

 

3,451

 

 

 

3,450

 

Loans held for sale

 

518

 

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

4,524

 

 

 

6,641

 

 

 

4,290

 

Loans held for investment

 

1,916,267

 

 

 

1,879,669

 

 

 

1,841,585

 

 

 

1,741,026

 

 

 

1,683,832

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(20,628

)

 

 

(19,953

)

 

 

(19,395

)

 

 

(19,244

)

 

 

(19,176

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

54,383

 

 

 

52,820

 

 

 

52,172

 

 

 

50,605

 

 

 

48,056

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

8,830

 

 

 

7,782

 

 

 

7,356

 

 

 

6,654

 

 

 

6,245

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

28,775

 

 

 

28,594

 

 

 

28,413

 

 

 

28,233

 

 

 

28,061

 

Intangible assets

 

1,546

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

1,546

 

Right-of-use assets

 

4,137

 

 

 

4,262

 

 

 

4,385

 

 

 

4,506

 

 

 

3,743

 

Other assets

 

30,919

 

 

 

34,405

 

 

 

29,988

 

 

 

23,638

 

 

 

12,775

 

Total Assets

$

3,082,686

 

 

$

3,059,678

 

 

$

3,121,113

 

 

$

3,212,460

 

 

$

3,224,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,090,539

 

 

$

1,172,157

 

 

$

1,181,781

 

 

$

1,181,136

 

 

$

1,149,672

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,708,397

 

 

 

1,624,337

 

 

 

1,668,414

 

 

 

1,746,592

 

 

 

1,760,676

 

Total Deposits

 

2,798,936

 

 

 

2,796,494

 

 

 

2,850,195

 

 

 

2,927,728

 

 

 

2,910,348

 

Accrued interest payable

 

1,563

 

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

1,310

 

Lease liabilities

 

4,258

 

 

 

4,377

 

 

 

4,494

 

 

 

4,610

 

 

 

3,842

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

12,176

 

 

 

14,200

 

 

 

11,652

 

 

 

13,919

 

 

 

11,060

 

Total Liabilities

 

2,816,933

 

 

 

2,816,265

 

 

 

2,867,517

 

 

 

2,947,586

 

 

 

2,926,560

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value

 

60,050

 

 

 

60,050

 

 

 

60,050

 

 

 

60,050

 

 

 

60,233

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,088

 

 

 

2,014

 

 

 

1,940

 

 

 

1,877

 

 

 

1,814

 

Retained earnings

 

274,781

 

 

 

265,093

 

 

 

255,410

 

 

 

246,766

 

 

 

239,876

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(71,166

)

 

 

(83,744

)

 

 

(63,804

)

 

 

(43,819

)

 

 

(3,773

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

265,753

 

 

 

243,413

 

 

 

253,596

 

 

 

264,874

 

 

 

298,150

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

3,082,686

 

 

$

3,059,678

 

 

$

3,121,113

 

 

$

3,212,460

 

 

$

3,224,710

 


RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

21,284

 

 

$

19,740

 

$

17,415

 

 

$

75,827

 

 

$

67,923

 

Interest on securities

 

3,524

 

 

 

3,572

 

 

2,412

 

 

 

13,735

 

 

 

8,660

 

Interest on federal funds sold

 

634

 

 

 

317

 

 

21

 

 

 

1,091

 

 

 

88

 

Interest on deposits in other banks

 

1,522

 

 

 

1,238

 

 

226

 

 

 

3,682

 

 

 

658

 

Dividends on stock

 

18

 

 

 

19

 

 

1

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

10

 

Total Interest and Dividend Income

 

26,982

 

 

 

24,886

 

 

20,075

 

 

 

94,375

 

 

 

77,339

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

3,308

 

 

 

1,798

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

7,736

 

 

 

5,617

 

Total Interest Expense

 

3,308

 

 

 

1,798

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

7,736

 

 

 

5,617

 

Net Interest Income

 

23,674

 

 

 

23,088

 

 

18,775

 

 

 

86,639

 

 

 

71,722

 

Provision for loan losses

 

750

 

 

 

600

 

 

150

 

 

 

1,750

 

 

 

1,900

 

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

 

22,924

 

 

 

22,488

 

 

18,625

 

 

 

84,889

 

 

 

69,822

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

1,359

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

5,565

 

 

 

4,775

 

Debit card income, net

 

972

 

 

 

934

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

3,897

 

 

 

4,415

 

Mortgage loan income

 

453

 

 

 

624

 

 

1,667

 

 

 

3,096

 

 

 

8,676

 

Brokerage income

 

1,013

 

 

 

870

 

 

806

 

 

 

3,549

 

 

 

3,297

 

Loan and deposit income

 

440

 

 

 

502

 

 

457

 

 

 

1,723

 

 

 

1,738

 

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

180

 

 

 

181

 

 

175

 

 

 

713

 

 

 

648

 

Gain (Loss) on equity securities

 

(21

)

 

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(468

)

 

 

(175

)

Gain (Loss) on sale and call of securities

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

1

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

194

 

SBIC income

 

162

 

 

 

231

 

 

38

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

654

 

Other income (loss)

 

61

 

 

 

21

 

 

214

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

271

 

Total Noninterest Income

 

4,619

 

 

 

4,867

 

 

5,672

 

 

 

18,747

 

 

 

24,493

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel expenses

 

8,681

 

 

 

8,853

 

 

8,362

 

 

 

34,560

 

 

 

32,449

 

Occupancy and equipment expenses

 

1,613

 

 

 

1,531

 

 

1,424

 

 

 

6,109

 

 

 

5,443

 

Technology expenses

 

645

 

 

 

653

 

 

667

 

 

 

2,763

 

 

 

2,810

 

Advertising

 

293

 

 

 

316

 

 

230

 

 

 

1,134

 

 

 

921

 

Other business development expenses

 

566

 

 

 

436

 

 

280

 

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

1,169

 

Data processing expense

 

609

 

 

 

604

 

 

537

 

 

 

2,093

 

 

 

1,982

 

Other taxes

 

781

 

 

 

650

 

 

498

 

 

 

2,714

 

 

 

2,082

 

Loan and deposit expenses

 

180

 

 

 

164

 

 

243

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

1,016

 

Legal and professional expenses

 

550

 

 

 

553

 

 

493

 

 

 

1,997

 

 

 

1,683

 

Regulatory assessment expenses

 

277

 

 

 

280

 

 

268

 

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

933

 

Other operating expenses

 

887

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

3,923

 

 

 

3,767

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

15,082

 

 

 

15,041

 

 

14,016

 

 

 

58,655

 

 

 

54,255

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

 

12,461

 

 

 

12,314

 

 

10,281

 

 

 

44,981

 

 

 

40,060

 

Income tax expense

 

2,270

 

 

 

2,128

 

 

1,771

 

 

 

8,065

 

 

 

7,108

 

Net Income

$

10,191

 

 

$

10,186

 

$

8,510

 

 

$

36,916

 

 

$

32,952

 


RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans(1,2)

$

1,904,592

 

 

$

21,284

 

4.38

%

 

$

1,871,834

 

 

$

19,740

 

4.13

%

Securities - taxable

 

642,121

 

 

 

2,495

 

1.55

%

 

 

658,245

 

 

 

2,536

 

1.54

%

Securities - tax-exempt

 

206,141

 

 

 

1,029

 

2.00

%

 

 

207,182

 

 

 

1,036

 

2.00

%

Federal funds sold

 

66,044

 

 

 

634

 

3.75

%

 

 

55,201

 

 

 

317

 

2.25

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

161,558

 

 

 

1,522

 

3.69

%

 

 

219,845

 

 

 

1,238

 

2.21

%

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

3,460

 

 

 

18

 

2.08

%

 

 

3,452

 

 

 

19

 

2.24

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

2,983,916

 

 

$

26,982

 

3.55

%

 

 

3,015,759

 

 

$

24,886

 

3.24

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(20,255

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19,667

)

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

78,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

100,685

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,041,708

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,096,777

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing transaction deposits

$

1,292,313

 

 

$

2,131

 

0.65

%

 

$

1,323,081

 

 

$

938

 

0.28

%

Time deposits

 

335,424

 

 

 

1,177

 

1.39

%

 

 

321,547

 

 

 

860

 

1.06

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1,627,737

 

 

 

3,308

 

0.81

%

 

 

1,644,628

 

 

 

1,798

 

0.43

%

Other borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,627,737

 

 

$

3,308

 

0.81

%

 

 

1,644,628

 

 

$

1,798

 

0.43

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

1,145,920

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,173,387

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

20,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,756

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

1,166,606

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,191,143

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

247,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

261,006

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,041,708

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,096,777

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

23,674

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,088

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

2.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.81

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

3.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.00

%

Net interest margin FTE(3)

 

 

 

3.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.06

%

Cost of deposits

 

 

 

0.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.25

%

Cost of funds

 

 

 

0.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.24

%

(1)  Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.3 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)  Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

 

The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest income and net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest/Fees
Earned

 

Average
Yield

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest/Fees
Earned

 

Average
Yield

Loans(1,2)

$

1,904,592

 

$

21,284

 

 

4.38

%

 

$

1,871,834

 

$

19,740

 

 

4.13

%

Less: PPP loans, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average

 

770

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,350

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

Fees

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Total PPP loans, net

 

770

 

 

30

 

 

15.40

%

 

 

1,350

 

 

6

 

 

1.62

%

Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

$

1,903,822

 

$

21,254

 

 

4.37

%

 

$

1,870,484

 

$

19,734

 

 

4.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)

Net interest income

 

 

$

23,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,088

 

 

 

PPP loan income

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)(3)

 

 

$

23,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

23,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

2.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.81

%

Net interest margin

 

3.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.00

%

Net interest margin FTE(4)

 

3.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.06

%

(1)  Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $2.3 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)  Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(4)  Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

Average
Yield/
Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans(1,2)

$

1,816,538

 

 

$

75,827

 

4.12

%

 

$

1,621,606

 

 

$

67,923

 

4.14

%

Securities - taxable

 

637,239

 

 

 

9,524

 

1.49

%

 

 

344,913

 

 

 

4,493

 

1.30

%

Securities - tax-exempt

 

210,056

 

 

 

4,211

 

2.00

%

 

 

202,255

 

 

 

4,167

 

2.06

%

Federal funds sold

 

56,958

 

 

 

1,091

 

1.89

%

 

 

66,934

 

 

 

88

 

0.13

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

329,096

 

 

 

3,682

 

1.11

%

 

 

552,501

 

 

 

658

 

0.12

%

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

3,453

 

 

 

40

 

1.16

%

 

 

3,448

 

 

 

10

 

0.28

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

3,053,340

 

 

$

94,375

 

3.06

%

 

 

2,791,657

 

 

$

77,339

 

2.74

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(19,608

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19,155

)

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

100,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

132,611

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,134,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,905,113

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction deposits

$

1,360,612

 

 

$

4,071

 

0.30

%

 

$

1,210,796

 

 

$

1,648

 

0.14

%

Time deposits

 

329,480

 

 

 

3,665

 

1.11

%

 

 

341,746

 

 

 

3,969

 

1.16

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1,690,092

 

 

 

7,736

 

0.46

%

 

 

1,552,542

 

 

 

5,617

 

0.36

%

Other borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,690,092

 

 

$

7,736

 

0.46

%

 

 

1,552,542

 

 

$

5,617

 

0.36

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

1,161,995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,041,238

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

18,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,507

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

1,180,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,058,745

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

264,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

293,826

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,134,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,905,113

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

86,639

 

 

 

 

 

$

71,722

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

2.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.38

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

2.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.54

%

Net interest margin FTE(3)

 

 

 

 

2.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.60

%

Cost of deposits

 

 

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.22

%

Cost of funds

 

 

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.20

%

(1)  Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.3 million and $8.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)  Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

 

The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest income and net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

 

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest/Fees
Earned

 

Average
Yield

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest/Fees
Earned

 

Average
Yield

Loans(1,2)

$

1,816,538

 

$

75,827

 

 

4.12

%

 

$

1,621,606

 

$

67,923

 

 

4.14

%

Less: PPP loans, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average

 

4,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

77,222

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

809

 

 

 

Fees

 

 

 

626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,964

 

 

 

Total PPP loans, net

 

4,309

 

 

670

 

 

15.54

%

 

 

77,222

 

 

5,773

 

 

7.46

%

Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

$

1,812,229

 

$

75,157

 

 

4.09

%

 

$

1,544,384

 

$

62,150

 

 

3.97

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)

Net interest income

 

 

$

86,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

71,722

 

 

 

PPP loan income

 

 

 

(670

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,773

)

 

 

Net interest income, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)(3)

 

 

$

85,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

65,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

2.58

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.25

%

Net interest margin

 

2.79

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.40

%

Net interest margin FTE(4)

 

2.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.46

%

(1)  Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.3 million and $8.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield.
(3)  Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(4)  Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

265,753

 

 

$

243,413

 

 

$

298,150

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

 

(1,546

)

 

 

(1,546

)

 

 

(1,546

)

Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

264,207

 

 

$

241,867

 

 

$

296,604

 

Realized common equity

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

265,753

 

 

$

243,413

 

 

$

298,150

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss

 

71,166

 

 

 

83,744

 

 

 

3,773

 

Total realized common equity (non-GAAP)

$

336,919

 

 

$

327,157

 

 

$

301,923

 

Common shares outstanding

 

7,183,915

 

 

 

7,183,915

 

 

 

7,180,155

 

Book value per share

$

36.99

 

 

$

33.88

 

 

$

41.52

 

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

36.78

 

 

$

33.67

 

 

$

41.31

 

Realized book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

46.90

 

 

$

45.54

 

 

$

42.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

3,082,686

 

 

$

3,059,678

 

 

$

3,224,710

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

 

(1,546

)

 

 

(1,546

)

 

 

(1,546

)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

3,081,140

 

 

$

3,058,132

 

 

$

3,223,164

 

Total stockholders’ equity to assets

 

8.62

%

 

 

7.96

%

 

 

9.25

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

 

8.57

%

 

 

7.91

%

 

 

9.20

%



Recommended Stories

  • Apple set to report earnings amid wave of tech layoffs

    A preview of Apple's quarterly earnings report as investors watch closely for signs of life from the tech sector.

  • Tesla stock: JP Morgan note pours cold water on sizzling rally

    Time for a long overdue breather in Tesla's stock?

  • Think Chevron's Profit Was Obscene? 5 Companies Will Blow It Away

    Chevron's giant $36.5 billion 2022 profit turned heads — including at the White House. But plenty of S&P 500 companies will make even more than the oil giant.

  • Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

    Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market for Paxlovid before the strict infection-control policy was lifted, but Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company has since distributed millions of Paxlovid treatment courses there through a deal with China's Meheco. Talks between Pfizer and China's government health insurer bogged down over price, and the drug is only covered by China's broad healthcare insurance plan until late March.

  • China E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Falls After Reports of Move to Singapore

    Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after reports the company is moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba (ticker: HK:9988) is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, according to the reports, which could become its global headquarters. The Sina Financial news site reported that the company denied the speculation and its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsShares of most Adani firms slum

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Long-term investors looking to overcome the effects of inflation can find some satisfaction from quality growth stocks, especially from companies generating triple-digit growth in revenue and share-price appreciation. Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Abermarle (NYSE: ALB) can all be purchased for under $300. All three companies have had triple-digit percentage revenue and share-price growth over the past five years.

  • 1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Investors should temper expectations, as this company's near-term success is largely out of its control.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Lucid, Alibaba, SoFi, and More

    Tesla trades lower after rising about 33% last week. Alibaba shares slump after a report says the company was moving its headquarters to Singapore; Alibaba denies the speculation.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Don’t Buy the Rally as Fed Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors flocking to the equity rally will be disappointed as they’re in direct defiance of the Federal Reserve, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings“Better price action in stocks has started to convince many investor

  • 3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When some stocks fall, it's best to run for the hills. But when others decline, it's a great buying opportunity. The difference ultimately stems from how strong the companies' underlying businesses are.

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the most common myths in investing — but here are 3 realistic ways to make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Blackstone...

  • Why Were Investors So Disappointed With Intel's Q4 Results?

    Sales were crashing, earnings turned to losses, and the pain is likely to persist. You can understand why investors were not happy with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) fourth-quarter results. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • Altria Group Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    While stocks have generally been under pressure lately, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has held up better than most. Despite long-term challenges facing the company as more people give up smoking, the tobacco giant's solid near-term outlook and generous dividend suggest that shares could continue to hold up well in the face of volatility for the broader market. Or are there too many risks to the company's business to make it a suitable long-term investment candidate?

  • Tesla stock has fallen enough to start buying, Berenberg says

    Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik turned bullish on Tesla Inc. on Monday, citing improved valuation as concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk will be distracted by his Twitter purchase have already been priced into the stock. At the same time, Yanoshik backed away from his bullish call on General Motors Co. (GM) a day before the auto maker reports fourth-quarter results, saying he was looking for better levels to buy the stock as momentum has faded. Yanoshik raised his rating on Tesla to buy, while cutting his stock price target to $200 from $255.

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) sank 74% last year -- and for one particular reason. The telemedicine giant reported two billion-dollar noncash goodwill impairment charges. Both were linked to the acquisition of chronic-care specialist Livongo.