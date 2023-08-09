Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shareholders have earned a 5.2% CAGR over the last three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) share price is up 15% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Disappointingly, the share price is down 9.1% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Red River Bancshares achieved compound earnings per share growth of 13% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 9.19 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Red River Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Red River Bancshares shareholders are down 8.5% for the year, (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 6.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 5% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Red River Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Red River Bancshares (including 1 which is significant) .

