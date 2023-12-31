Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Red River Bancshares with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Red River Bancshares Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Red River Bancshares grew its EPS by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Red River Bancshares' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Red River Bancshares remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 7.7% to US$108m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Red River Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Red River Bancshares shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$131m. This totals to 33% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like Red River Bancshares, the median CEO pay is around US$2.2m.

The Red River Bancshares CEO received total compensation of just US$794k in the year to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Red River Bancshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Red River Bancshares is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Red River Bancshares, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Red River Bancshares.

