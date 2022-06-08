U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Red River Bank Holds Ribbon Cutting for Lafayette, Louisiana, Banking Center

Red River Bank
·2 min read
In this article:
  • RRBI
Red River Bank
Red River Bank

Red River Bank's Lafayette, Louisiana, Banking Center

Red River Bank celebrates the grand opening of its Pinhook Road banking center in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Red River Bank celebrates the grand opening of its Pinhook Road banking center in Lafayette, Louisiana.

ALEXANDRIA, La., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first full-service banking center in the Acadiana market on June 7, 2022. Located at 1911 West Pinhook Road in Lafayette, this branch opened on January 26, 2022, as Red River Bank’s 27th banking center in Louisiana.

Approximately 70 elected officials, other community leaders, and bank representatives attended the ribbon cutting. Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain and Acadiana Market President Ben Smith led the ceremony, with participation from Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman.

Red River Bank announced its planned entry into the Acadiana market in July 2020 with the hiring of Smith. “Since opening our combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette in September 2020, we have been eager to expand our operations to include a full-service banking center here,” stated Chatelain. “Assistant Banking Center Manager Laurie Bajat and Acadiana Market President Ben Smith lead an experienced team of career bankers based at the Pinhook Road branch. They work diligently and cohesively to extend our unique brand of personalized service excellence to customers throughout the Acadiana market.”

Wayman said, “Red River Bank is a Louisiana-grown bank that is committed to making the place we call home stronger, more vibrant, and prosperous. Their commitment to our region, along with their vision to create financial empowerment, is why One Acadiana is thrilled to celebrate the presence of this community bank in Acadiana.”

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in Lafayette, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; and Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9acbafc-6c07-49f7-8c56-3ff3ec4b6e05

CONTACT: Contact: Leigh Ann Purvis Marketing Director leighann.purvis@redriverbank.net 318-561-5903


