U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,385.78
    +35.85 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,483.06
    +314.97 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,609.71
    +67.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.43
    +22.97 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    -27.10 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.96 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0097 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7990
    -0.0490 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    +0.7500 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,830.17
    -1,167.81 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.25
    +24.74 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.44
    +111.66 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
Q4 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Red River Bank Opens Newest Banking Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

Red River Bank
·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank opened its newest full-service banking center on January 26, 2022, at 1911 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana. This is Red River Bank’s first banking center in the Acadiana market and its 27th banking center in Louisiana.

Red River Bank Acadiana Market President Ben Smith has led efforts to develop Red River Bank’s presence in the Acadiana market since 2020, when the bank opened its combined loan and deposit production office (LPO/DPO) in the River Ranch development. This LPO/DPO will remain open to serve customers.

Regarding the newest banking center on Pinhook Road, Smith stated, “Our customers will enjoy the convenience of a full-service Red River Bank location near the intersection of Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom roads. The Red River Bank team is excited to meet individuals’ and business-owners’ needs, ranging from mortgage lending and traditional retail banking, to commercial banking and private banking. Our experienced bankers are more accessible than ever, offering great technology and the excellent personal service that Red River Bank is known for.”

Smith, along with Red River Bank Assistant Banking Center Manager Laurie Bajat and the rest of her team, will host a grand opening of the Pinhook Road location in the spring.

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in Lafayette, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; and Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

CONTACT: Contact: Leigh Ann Purvis Marketing Director leighann.purvis@redriverbank.net 318-561-5903


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla beats Q4 estimates but expects supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla earnings and the outlook for the electric vehicle company with supply chain issues.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • As another fraud scandal threatens VW, have German carmakers really cleaned up their act?

    Volkswagen's chief executive, Martin Winterkorn, said he was "stunned" to discover the company had cheated emissions tests when he revealed the "dieselgate" scandal to the world.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • IBM Is Growing Again After Kyndryl Spin-Off

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has spent the better part of a decade transforming itself into a cloud-computing and AI-focused company. IBM completed the spin-off of Kyndryl, its managed infrastructure-services business, in November, shedding around $19 billion of annual revenue in the process. Kyndryl is an IBM customer, and that relationship is producing revenue for IBM now that Kyndryl is its own company.

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • ‘This feels very unfair.’ I’m 73 and worked full-time in education. Over 17 years, I made only one late payment on my student loans. I still owe $12K. Can you help?

    After applying for loan forgiveness, I was notified that payments made before 2007 do not count. Answer: “You can, seemingly, do everything right — work in public service and make your payments — and still not get forgiveness due to the red tape inherent in the system,” says Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet’s student loan expert. For those unfamiliar, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan — but even the Department of Education itself notes that this program has had flaws: “The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is an important — but largely unmet — promise to provide debt relief to support the teachers, nurses, firefighters, and others serving their communities through hard work that is essential to our country’s success,” it writes.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

    One to consider is Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), the online pinboard and social media business that describes itself as a "visual discovery engine." Pinterest's stock hit a 52-week low of $27.75 on Jan. 24, and remains around $28. While a bearish outlook toward Pinterest is understandable, there's a reason for the drop-off in users, and Pinterest possesses qualities that make it compelling for investors with an eye toward the long term.

  • 3 Stocks on My Market Crash Watch List

    Pricey growth stocks have been crashing for months, and now the major indexes are starting to drop. This isn't a market crash yet, but there's a lot of pandemic-era excess that needs to be wrung out. For long-term investors, a market crash is nothing more than a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.

  • 2 Strong Nasdaq Stocks Making Premarket Moves Higher Thursday

    The stock market seemed to get itself back on a more even keel on Thursday morning, seeking to reach some level of stability following massive movements earlier in the week and throughout the month of January. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up a bit more than half a percent, leading other major market benchmarks higher. Two of the biggest gainers were Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), both of which have strong ties to the tech industry.