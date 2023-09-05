Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Insiders Added US$1.4m Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RRGB) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, Director & President Gerard Hart bought US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$11.99 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$10.42). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$9.52. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. CEO, Director & President Gerard Hart spent US$257k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders own about US$8.4m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

