Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.25

The board of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of September, with investors receiving $0.25 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Red Rock Resorts' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Red Rock Resorts is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 37.8%. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 95% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Red Rock Resorts' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Red Rock Resorts has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was $0.40 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Red Rock Resorts has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.8% per year over the past five years. Red Rock Resorts definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Red Rock Resorts (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

