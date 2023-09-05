Red Rock Resorts' (NASDAQ:RRR) Dividend Will Be $0.25

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 29th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Red Rock Resorts' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Red Rock Resorts was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 37.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 94%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Red Rock Resorts' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Red Rock Resorts has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Red Rock Resorts has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.8% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Red Rock Resorts' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Red Rock Resorts' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Red Rock Resorts (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Red Rock Resorts not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

