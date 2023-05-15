Is Red Rock Resorts (RRR) a Resilient Stock?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Index and returned 6.31%, compared to the Index’s return of 2.74%. Strength in industrials, energy, and healthcare holdings contributed to the fund’s relative performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the Q1 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) operates casino and entertainment properties. On May 12, 2023, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) stock closed at $45.92 per share. One-month return of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was 5.20%, and its shares gained 20.37% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has a market capitalization of $2.673 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Other top contributors included Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR), Civitas Resources and Green Brick Partners. Locals’ casino operator Red Rock Resorts has proven resilient, maintaining solid fundamentals even in the face of wage inflation."

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) at the end of the fourth quarter, which was 18 in the previous quarter.

