Red Rock Secured Ranks in Top 4% of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Secured , a privately held company focused on helping clients protect their wealth by diversifying their savings with precious metals, has been ranked in the top 4% of the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

"Coming in at 211 is an honor. I'm so proud of my team for their dedication and hard work to help make this possible."

Of the 5,000 companies listed, Red Rock Secured ranked 211 , securing its place in the Inc. 500, after experiencing 2,555% growth over the last three years.

"I'm so proud of everyone here at Red Rock that helped us reach the top 4% of Inc. 5000's 2022 list," CEO Sean Kelly said. "Coming in at 211 is an honor. I'm so proud of my team for their dedication and hard work to help make this possible. When the recession hit in 2008, I watched helplessly as people lost their savings. I saw them become stressed and unsure about how they would save for retirement, and I knew I needed to help. For years, my team and I have been giving people a physical alternative for their retirement savings, one where asset protection is the primary focus. Another recession may be near, and I'm thankful that I have a team that's still around to educate and help those planning for retirement. We started this company to help people, and I am grateful to be able to still be doing that today."

About Red Rock Secured

Most people are worried about losing money in their retirement accounts. At Red Rock Secured, we convert that money into physical gold and silver so they can enjoy a worry-free retirement.

Red Rock Secured is dedicated to helping people and families protect, take control, and grow their wealth by diversifying into precious metals that can hold their value over time. Our goal is to provide long-term security from current economic instability to all of our clients. We're proud to use a customer-centric approach that seeks to educate first to ensure our customers are purchasing with confidence and have the long-term support and security they deserve. Our reputation speaks for itself with A+ customer testimonials and rankings across the leading consumer review and watchdog websites, including the BBB, Google Reviews, Consumer Affairs, Trustpilot, and more.

