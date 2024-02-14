Red Sea disruption could keep spring clothing off shelves

spring clothing

Shoppers in the market for spring and summer clothing may be left disappointed in the coming months as attacks in the Red Sea threaten to keep new-season clothing off the shelves.

Rating agency Moody’s has warned that European fashion retailers risk going into the new seasons with old stock as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea delay and disrupt shipments of stock.

The warning comes as Houthi militia continue to launch missiles at ships in the Red Sea. US and UK air strikes have so far failed to deter the Iran-backed rebels, prompting many shipping companies to avoid the crucial transit route.

The Red Sea is a crucial passage between Europe and Asia, meaning shipments from major garment manufacturing hubs such as China, India, Bangladesh and Vietnam risk disruption.

Several of the world’s biggest shipping companies have announced plans to avoid the Red Sea indefinitely, instead rerouting vessels around Africa. The change can add weeks to journey times and has pushed up shipping costs.

Moody’s said: “If shipments aren’t rerouted quickly, then the prompt delivery of spring-summer fashion collections is potentially at risk.”

The credit rating agency highlighted Next, Adidas and Abercrombie & Fitch as the companies most at risk from delays and higher costs.

For shoppers, there may be opportunities to bag discounts if the crisis drags on. Shops will likely be forced to cut prices on items they receive late if they are “out of season”, Moody’s said.

Clothes, shoes, furniture and electronics are the most exposed, analysts said.

However, the delays are bad news for companies. It threatens to have a “material impact on profitability”, Moody’s said.

Freight rates have surged by more than 114pc since December and are 132pc higher than in 2019. Contracts are typically agreed annually, meaning retailers could be forced to lock in higher prices.

Many retailers are already struggling to weather higher interest rates and sluggish demand from cash-strapped consumers.

Insolvencies in the UK rose to a 30-year-high last year and The Body Shop on Tuesday became the latest high street giant to fall into administration.

Attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted shipping since mid-December. Yemeni Houthis have launched attacks in retaliation over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

A drought affecting the Panama Canal is also adding to shipping woes, causing delays on another key international trade route.

