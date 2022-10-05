U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Red Square and Foundry have joined forces to create Good Giant, the Largest Gaming-focused Creative Agency in the Country

·3 min read

MOBILE, Ala. and RENO, Nev., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With decades of combined experience in integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications, Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency have merged to create the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country, Good Giant.

Good Giant logo

"Good Giant delivers large agency resources, depth of talent and world-class thinking with the service and attentiveness you would expect from a little studio. Because we believe the bigger we get, the smaller we should act," said Rich Sullivan, Good Giant CEO. "It was important to communicate that as we grow, we're still focused on the things that shaped us. By bringing continued success to our clients, we've grown to become leaders in our industry, and we've done it by never losing sight of the good that got us here—good values, good work, good people."

According to Jim Bauserman, Chief Marketing Officer for Good Giant, the new name is the embodiment of what the agency is and what it strives to be.

"Our new name bridges who we are and what we stand for," said Bauserman. "Our clients get all the perks of a large agency with the personal service and attention they'd expect from a smaller shop with something to prove. And for our team, we're still us—good people who are giants in our field striving to make an impact."

Good Foundations. Giant Possibilities.

Red Square Agency was founded by Richard Sullivan, Sr. in 1977 in Mobile, Ala. In the past decade, Red Square has added offices in Chicago and Tulsa, Okla. and accumulated an impressive portfolio of clients. Characterized by rigorous development of brand strategy and whip-smart execution, Red Square has a proven record of cultivating prosperous client relationships with dynamic and creative solutions.

Founded in Reno, Nev. in 1993 by Jim Bauserman, Foundry has represented a diverse portfolio of clients, including gaming titans and non-gaming clients. Underscoring Foundry's success is a deep commitment to results-driven brand-building and integrated marketing that prioritizes passion and strategic thinking.

Good Giant was officially formed on June 10, 2022 in partnership with investment firms Six Pillars Partners and Merit Capital Partners.

Good Giant is a strategic creative agency with offices in Mobile, Ala., Chicago, Reno, Nev. and Tulsa, Okla. More information is at goodgiant.com.

About Good Giant

Good Giant is the country's largest gaming-focused creative agency, formed in 2022 when Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency merged. Good Giant provides comprehensive marketing services with a focus on casino resorts, as well as select brands in consumer packaged goods, finance and tech. Clients include Agua Caliente Casinos, Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR Event, Caesars Entertainment, Cherokee Nation Entertainment, Coeur d'Alene Casino, Flipboard, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Hard Rock Casinos, Hilton Worldwide, Inn of the Mountain Gods, Patreon, Reno Rodeo, Rivers Casinos, SNICKERS and Wind Creek Hospitality.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-square-and-foundry-have-joined-forces-to-create-good-giant-the-largest-gaming-focused-creative-agency-in-the-country-301641761.html

SOURCE Foundry

