RED's latest 8K pro camera has a new sensor that shoots 120FPS RAW video

RED is determined to stay at the forefront of 8K video recording, and its latest pro camera might just be proof. DPReview notes that RED has unveiled the V-Raptor ST, its first camera in the DSMC3 lineup. The body is only slightly bigger than the Komodo, but it touts a brand new, 35.4-megapixel VV full-frame sensor that offers a large 17 stops of dynamic range and "cinema-quality" scan times twice as fast as any other RED camera.

You might not have to sacrifice quality for speed, either. The V-Raptor ST can shoot 16-bit REDCODE RAW video at 8K and 120 frames per second, and you can ramp it up to 600 frames per second at 2K if you're capturing slow-motion shots. While RED may be stretching things by claiming you can "always deliver" at greater than 4K (you clearly need to step down in some situations), you might feel a twinge of regret if your production team spent close to $60,000 on a Monstro 8K that 'only' manages 60FPS at full resolution.

The new camera includes other creature comforts. A dedicated user display on the side helps assistants tweak settings and save presets, and improved cooling (including a quiet 60mm fan) helps you work in tougher conditions.

You'll have access to a wide range of ports, including two 12G-SDI outputs, nine-pin EXT (for breakout boxes), USB-C and the obligatory pogo pin connector for a monitor. ODU output on the side can break out to XLR or 3.5mm audio. Not surprisingly, you'll want fast storage — RED supports compatible CFexpress 2.0 Type B cards that can record R3D and ProRes at up to 800MB/s.

The price is squarely in pro filmmaker territory. The body alone sells for $24,500, and you'll likely want to spend $29,580 on a "Starter Pack" with useful add-ons like a 7-inch touchscreen, a RED 660GB CFexpress card (plus the matching card reader) and a pair of batteries. That's not including the RF-mount lenses and adapters you might need if you're new to the RED ecosystem. If you're the sort who regularly shoots 8K video for a living, though, this might represent a bargain if you're looking for high-end video equipment.