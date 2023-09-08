Red Velvet Oreos returning to shelves for a limited time. Here's when to get them.

For the first time since 2020, a fan-favorite Oreo flavor will be returning to store shelves next week.

Oreo announced Thursday that the limited-edition Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies will be available starting Sept. 12 in stores nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

The cookies are made with the stuff red velvet fans could only dream of: A red-colored, red velvet flavored cookies, also known as base cakes, with a cream cheese-flavored cream for the filling.

Oreo is reintroducing the Red Velvet flavor this September, which were last seen on shelves in 2020.

Red velvet is Oreo's most requested flavors, the company said. It first appeared on shelves in February 2015 and was discontinued in 2020 to make room for other flavors.

Oreo has a variety of unique flavors currently available for purchase, including toffee crunch, caramel coconut, birthday cake and java chip.

