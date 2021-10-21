U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Red White & Bloom Brands to Appoint Strategic Investor Colby De Zen to Board of Directors

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of strategic investor and entrepreneur Mr. Colby De Zen to its board of directors, to become effective upon completion of any regulatory and/or other requirements as applicable.

De Zen brings a wealth of operational and executive management expertise to the Company. He is one of the managing directors of the De Zen Family Office, which has deployed significant capital in the public and private sectors, including real-estate, manufacturing, technology, trucking/logistics and cannabis. Currently he serves as Vice President of Trunkeast Investments which employs over 2,000 people across numerous companies, generating in excess of $1 Billion in annualized revenue. De Zen is instrumental in overseeing the day-to-day operations with a primary focus on operational efficiency, cost management and M&A activities. He holds a BMOS Degree, with a Specialization in Finance, from the University of Western Ontario.

“We are extremely fortunate to have developed such a strong relationship with the De Zen Group,” declared Brad Rogers, Chairman and CEO. “Their strategic involvement and support have been instrumental to Red White & Bloom Brands’ growth. Colby adds impressive operational skillsets and financial acumen to our Board as we prepare to close on key assets in Michigan, and expedite our expansions in Florida, California, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma. We are excited to have Colby join the team and look forward to working together.”

De Zen stated, “RWB has built a significant foundation of assets, both organically and through various M&A transactions. I believe that RWB is at an inflection point where substantial shareholder value can be created through continued operational efficiency and execution of RWB’s plans for growth. I am looking forward to working with Brad, and the team, as RWB turns the corner on a number of strategic initiatives.”

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Florida, California, Oklahoma, Arizona and Massachusetts, with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., please contact:

Brad Rogers, CEO and Chairman
604-687-2038

Tyler Troup, Managing Director
Circadian Group IR
IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

Visit us on the web: www.RedWhiteBloom.com

Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @rwbbrands
Facebook: @redwhitebloombrands
Instagram: @redwhitebloombrands

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company’s current expectations. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. There is no assurance that these transactions will yield results in line with management expectations. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the implementation of the Company’s business plan and matters relating thereto, risks associated with the cannabis industry, competition, regulatory change, the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, market size, and the volatility of the Company’s common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company’s proposed business, such as failure of the business strategy and government regulation; risks related to the Company’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key and qualified personnel, insurance, competition, intellectual property and reliable supply chains; risks related to the Company and its business generally; risks related to regulatory approvals. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.


    Ahead of Amazon's important third-quarter update, here's a preview of the earnings report, as well as a look at whether the growth stock may be attractive going into the update. When the e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist reports earnings next Thursday, investors will be watching closely to see how well Amazon can measure up to a tough year-ago comparison, when revenue was surging as many consumers around the world were sheltering at home. In Amazon's second-quarter earnings release, management guided for third-quarter revenue to be between $106 billion and $112 billion.