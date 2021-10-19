U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.72
    +14.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,356.51
    +97.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,065.02
    +43.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    -0.31 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.20
    +15.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.81 (+3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6130
    +0.0290 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0084 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2370
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,097.89
    +1,648.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,471.99
    +8.63 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.09
    -0.74 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Red Wine Market to Reach $278.5 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increasing on-premise consumption and rapid premiumization drive the growth of the global red wine market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Red Wine Market by Type (Cabernet Sauvignon Wine, Merlot Wine, Syrah/Shiraz Wine, and Others), Pricing (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global red wine industry was estimated at $182.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increasing on-premise consumption and rapid premiumization drive the growth of the global red wine market. On the other hand, counterfeited wines and presence of alternative markets hamper the growth to some extent. However, growing preference for organic & biodynamic wine is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13769

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The closure of hotels and restaurants across the globe had a negative impact on the on-trade segment of the global red wine market, thereby affecting the red wine industry significantly, especially during the initial phase.

  • However, as the global situation is getting better, manufacturers have started reshaping their sales channels as well as product innovation, and the market is expected to revive soon.

The cabernet sauvignon segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on product type, the Cabernet Sauvignon segment accounted for around one-third of the global red wine market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. Cabernet sauvignon is known for being relished better with food than without food. Its suitable experience with food has enriched its demand in the food sector. The merlot segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. This is because merlot wine is famous for having a plummy taste and notes of chocolate. It is also considered to be smooth and easy to drink which attracts the consumer to crave for it even more.

The mass segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on pricing, the mass segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global red wine market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2028. The local or domestic player need not have to pay taxation on import or export of alcoholic beverages. This is because the production is done within the domestic territory of the country. It targets the mass pricing segment of the customer in alcoholic beverages. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. The premium segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumption of red wines blended with different other flavored wines has become quite popular among the millennial and young-adults. And, this is generally made by using wines of premium brands to add a perfect taste and texture in the drink. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, garnered the highest share in 2019, holding around half of the global red wine market. Growing demand for premium and high-quality red wine boosts the market growth in this province. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, the alcoholic beverages market is driven by growth factors such as modernization, adult population, disposable income and premium products.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13769

Key players in the industry-

  • Brown-Forman

  • Campari Group

  • Castel Winery Plc.

  • Constellation Brands, Inc.

  • Viña Concha y Toro

  • Rémy Cointreau

  • The Carlyle Group

  • The Wine Group

  • Treasury Wine Estates

  • Caviro sca

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Sparkling Wines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Wine Production Machinery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Duty-Free Liquor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-wine-market-to-reach-278-5-bn-globally-by-2028-at-5-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301403148.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour - SCMP

    Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule. He was in Hong Kong spending "private time" with this family before flying to Europe, according to SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Philip Morris Beats Estimates but Warns Chip Shortage Impacting IQOS Growth

    The global chip shortage is impacting Philip Morris' ability to meet demand for IQOS heated-tobacco devices.

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • Coal-fired electricity forecast to rise in the U.S. for first time in seven years

    As natural-gas prices surge, coal-fired generation in the U.S. is set to increase for the first time in seven years, a government forecast finds.

  • Global oil benchmark renews push toward $85 a barrel as OPEC+ struggles to boost output

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent crude trading around the $85-a-barrel level amid signs the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are struggling to meet output quotas.

  • Russia Signals Europe Won’t Get Extra Gas Without Nord Stream 2

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is signaling that it won’t go out of its way to offer European consumers extra gas to ease the current energy crisis unless it gets something in return: regulatory approval to start shipments through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Oil Builds on Highest Close in Seven Years as U.S. Dollar Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil continued its advance from the highest close in seven years as the U.S. dollar fell and investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Yo

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Is Finally Ready to Rally to New Heights

    Traders could go long FCX ahead of earnings on Thursday.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Halliburton Earnings In Line, But HAL Sees Long 'Upcycle' As Crude Prices Soar

    Halliburton earnings jumped, but were only in line. Rival oil service providers Schlumberger and Baker Hughes report this week as oil prices soar.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Oil Barrels Toward $85

    Oil prices continue to march higher. Brent, the global oil benchmark, recently touched $85 a barrel, while WTI, the U.S. oil price benchmark, is just a couple of dollars behind. Crude prices are pushing levels not seen since 2014.

  • Oil prices rise on China energy demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a supply crunch in natural gas, electricity and coal continued across the globe while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic demand for heating. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.31, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month. "In a bull market it is usually Brent that leads the way higher, but this time around (U.S.) domestic issues provide extra support for WTI," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.