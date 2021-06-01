U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

Redacted comes out of stealth with $60M in funding and a new take on fighting cybercrime

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

The cybersecurity industry has no shortage of technology to fight against network intruders, app corrupters, email hackers and other cyber criminals. Today a startup called Redacted is coming out of stealth with a different approach to tackling that malicious activity: it applies threat intelligence, and then proactively goes after the hackers to recover data loss and disrupt their activities announcing some funding to build out its business. And along with its public launch, Redacted is announcing $35 million in funding to expand its business.

The Series B is being led by Ten Eleven Ventures, with participation from Valor Equity Partners and SVB Capital. (Ten Eleven is a VC specializing on cybersecurity that has backed a number of other startups.) It brings the total raised by Redacted -- which it specifically styles "[redacted]"...with brackets -- to $60 million, including a previous funding of $25 million.

It's always interesting when a startup comes out of nowhere with a substantial about of VC backing, but it's almost always because that startup has some interesting pedigree, and that is the case here. The company is led by Max Kelly, who was previously the chief security officer at Facebook and before that held roles at the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. His co-founder, John Hering, was the founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Lookout. The startup is populated out with a bigger team that the startup likes to say has "more than 300 years of combined experience" in cyber defense with experience at Facebook, Amazon, NASA JPL, Symantec, Cisco, FBI, CIA, NSA, DIA, Army, Air Force, Navy, US Marine Corps, US Cyber Command, the UK’s GCHQ.

I'd actually heard about the company before -- it works with another cyber startup I've covered called Cado, which provides cyber forensics tools to Redacted (among others) -- but when I mentioned I'd heard of the company previously, they suggested it was because I'd covered Ocado and its move into the U.S. market, so while Redacted is not particularly forthcoming about its customers, I guess that this grocery giant might be one of them.

The core of what Redacted does comes out of direct experience that Kelly said he had while working at Facebook, where he both built in-house threat response tools but also worked with third-party vendors to secure the social networking giant's systems, employees and users.

"A big focus of the industry in last 10 years was preventing the breach," Kelly said. "But that was always a lie. There is nothing you can do to prevent a breach. The point is not to prevent the breach but the damage from it. Make sure people can’t get data out, and if they do, make sure you can get it back."

There was also the issue of the size of Facebook itself.

"We couldn’t buy any security tools that worked because of the scale of the company," he said. "So we thought about it and decided that the best approach would be to ask who is doing this, get them to stop."

In an environment where cybercrime has taken on the profile of some of the most advanced innovations in technology, with both bad actors and security apps and services leaning on artificial intelligence and automation to do their work, it sounds almost too human an approach. But from how Kelly describes it, it sounds like there is a very human face to cybercrime, and the mere fact of identifying bad actors can get them to retreat.

It's also a highly technical operation: the startup has also built tools, with some of its own tech and leaning on tech built by others, to find patterns in the work that cybercriminals do and eventually track them to where they are.

"If they’re in a place where they can be touched by law enforcement, that can be used to get them to stop," he said. "But if not, then it’s just the awareness that they’d been seen and that generally causes them to retreat."

The mix of what Redacted has built to date, he says, is being aimed at smaller, mid-sized and slightly larger corporates, particularly those that are not capable of building tools like this themselves.

The name, meanwhile, in my opinion says something about the nimble, but also very focused, approach the startup is taking. It comes from a period when the company hadn't yet come up with a name for itself but was already operating commercially while in stealth mode (which actually is very standard among cybersecurity startups, I've found, who don't really want a lot of attention for obvious reasons).

"We used it as a placeholder, but I realized, as I talked to people, that they were using the name "Redacted" when referring to us," Kelly said. He looked up redacted.com and saw it was available. "It was the universe telling me to use the name," he said with a little smile.

"With the industry’s most advanced pursuit capabilities, Redacted has the power to teach attackers that companies will hold them accountable for attacks," said Alex Doll, founder and managing general partner at Ten Eleven Ventures, in a statement. "Redacted's cloud-native security platform also enables them to protect and defend companies that run their operations within a modern cloud architecture. Together, these features enable [redacted] to offer the most holistic and proactive security solution for companies in today’s elevated threat environment.” Doll is joining the board with this round.

  • Cybersecurity startup Exabeam raises $200 million, valued at $2.4 billion

    Exabeam, a Silicon Valley startup that helps companies automate the analysis and monitoring of their cybersecurity data, on Tuesday said it raised $200 million in its latest round of funding which valued the company at $2.4 billion. While venture capital investment in cybersecurity has been rising fast over the years, it got an extra boost during the pandemic as remote work created extra challenges. According to data firm PitchBook, venture funding in cybersecurity hit a record $10.2 billion in 2020 and as of late May 2021 had already reached $8 billion.

  • Facebook says U.S. is the top target of disinformation campaigns

    Data: Facebook; Chart: Axios Visuals Of the 150 disinformation campaigns that Facebook has caught and removed in the past four years, the U.S. has been the most frequent target by far, according to a new threat intelligence report from Facebook. Why it matters: While most of the campaigns targeting the U.S. have originated abroad, Facebook found that a significant number of campaigns targeting people in the U.S. have originated from inside the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I think it's significant that while we saw a lot of foreign targeting of the U.S. ahead of 2020 election, there was also a lot of domestic targeting," says Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy.One campaign the company points to was the network operated by a U.S. based marketing firm, working on behalf of its clients, including a pro-Trump organization.By the numbers: In total, the company said there were 16 takedowns of coordinated inauthentic behavior networks, or disinformation campaigns, ahead of the 2020 elections. Of those 16 networks, five originated in Russia, five originated in Iran, and five originated in the the U.S. One originated in China. Be smart: Not all networks caught were attributed to individuals or organizations tied to governments, but a few targeting the U.S. ahead of the 2020 election were attributed to Russia and Iran.Facebook said it saw its first-ever "perception hack" stem from Iran last year, in which Iran-based actors use social media to create the false perception that they’ve pulled off major hacks of electoral systems. Between the lines: Gleicher said the U.S. is uncovering more of these attempts thanks to a robust civic infrastructure, including cyber firms and academics in place to find and stop these types of interferences. He notes that other countries that are often targeted with disinformation campaigns also tend to have strong communities trying to police this type of activity, including Ukraine and UK.Countries that are experiencing high levels of civil unrest, like Myanmar, have also seen numerous examples of networks that originate in the same country of the people they are targeting. The big picture: The findings from its most recent threat report show that online information warfare has become a common and pervasive tactic for political actors, and sometimes governments, to target both foreign adversaries and their own people. Overall, Gleicher says Facebook has gotten better at uncovering and stopping more campaigns over the past few years. "The sophistication tends to get smaller," he said. "We're catching more, smaller operations."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Huawei ex-exec on trial, accused of spying for China

    Two men accused of spying for China went on trial Tuesday in Warsaw — a Chinese citizen who is a former sales director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert. The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, have both pleaded not guilty.

  • Pope makes sweeping revision to church law, updates rules on sexual abuse

    Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most sweeping revision to Catholic Church law in four decades, toughening regulations for clerics who abuse minors and vulnerable adults, commit fraud or ordain women.

  • California farmers hit by drought change planting plans

    Farmers across California say they expect to receive little water from state and federal agencies that regulate the state's reservoirs and canals, leading many to leave fields barren, plant more drought-tolerant crops or seek new income sources altogether.

  • KKR and CD&R Close to $4.7 Billion Deal to Buy Out Cloudera

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are closing in on a deal to take Cloudera Inc. private at a valuation of about $4.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. Cloudera shares rose 19% in trading before markets opened in New York.The private equity firms could finalize a deal Tuesday to buy out the software firm at $16 a share, or about a 24% premium to its previous close, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal deal. Representatives for Cloudera and KKR didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment after normal business hours. A CD&R representative declined to comment.Cloudera -- which counts activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder -- has explored a potential sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News has reported. If sold, it would mark another chapter for a former high-flyer that’s struggled to make money on products related to open-source software, which is usually free to use. Major technology companies including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have also pushed into some of the cloud software products that are Cloudera’s specialty.Dow Jones first reported the deal on Monday without details on the offer price.Cloudera rose 19% in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday. The shares had declined 7.5% this year.(Updates with share move from first paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC sells 8.5 million shares at near 4% premium to Mudrick Capital, stock surges

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P. The share sale deal would represent a price of for AMC's stock of $27.12 a share, which is 3.8% above Friday's closing price of $26.12. The movie theater operator's stock jumped 7.0% in premarket trading, after rocketing 116.2% last week. AMC said it plans to use the proceeds for "the pursuit of value creating acquisitions of theatre assets and leases, as well as investments to enhance the consumer appeal of its theatres." AMC said it will also look for opportunities to reduce debt. The sale of shares represents 1.9% of the 450.3 million shares outstanding as of May 2. AMC's stock, which closed Thursday at a four-year high, has skyrocketed 1,132.1% year to date through Friday, while shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. has soared 1,078.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11.9%.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Oppenheimer: These 2 Stocks Have Triple-Digit Gains in Sight

    When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • Crypto ETPs of Four Firms Begin Trading on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

    The four investment firms listed a total of nine bitcoin and ethereum ETPs on the Euronext Paris stock exchange today.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Has India’s central bank changed its mind about cryptocurrencies?

    Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.

  • Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Rejected Near $38K After Two-Day Price Gain

    Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Canopy Growth reports wider-than-expected loss, but stock gains

    The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the Canada-based cannabis company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss and revenue that rose less than forecast. The net loss for the quarter to March 31 narrowed to C$700.0 million ($581.5 million), or $1.85 a share, from loss of $1.30 billion, or $3.72 a share, in the same period a year ago. The FactSet consensus for net losses per share was 25 cents. Net revenue rose 37.6% to C$148.4 million ($123.3 million), below the FactSet consensus of C$151.4 million, as total net cannabis revenue rose 27% to C$101 million. Canadian recreational cannabis revenue was C$61.1 million, up 39% from the sequential fourth quarter, while Canadian medical cannabis revenue grew 30% go C$74.8 million. Gross margin percentage was 6.6%, compared with negative 85.1% a year ago. The company said its cost-savings program is on track to deliver C$150 million to C$200 million of savings within the next 18 months, and the company remained committed to its path to profitability by the end of fiscal 2022. "We made tremendous progress improving our supply chain and right-sizing our manufacturing footprint, bringing supply and demand into balance," said Chief Executive David Klein. The stock has gained 5.9% year to date through Friday, while the Cannabis ETF has rallied 42.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.