RedAwning Announces Lightning Launch, the Fastest and Most Powerful Vacation Rental Reservations Accelerator for New Properties

Emeryville, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the only complete hospitality and reservations platform for short term rentals, today announced Lightning Launch, the industry’s most powerful combined solution for rapid vacation rental property success on every major online distribution channel.

For property managers and independent hosts alike, Lightning Launch includes unique new listing performance opportunities optimized to each channel, including Premier Host status for all listings on Vrbo, Superhost Status retention on Airbnb, the Vrbo Fast Start Program, positive review history sharing, Airbnb New Listing Promotion, New Listing Tagging, Targeted Member Rates on Expedia, Mobile rates on Booking.com, and more.

For exclusive hosts, Lightning Launch also includes new HD Photography and automated pricing optimization to increase rates with the resulting guest demand, in addition to RedAwning’s complete suite of management, cleaning, payments, and guest service solutions.

“I was completely blown away with RedAwning’s launch performance. I generated 7 bookings for 27 days of stay in my first 2 weeks live,” reported a New Orleans Homeowner.

“Wow, I had no idea how fast RedAwning would book my property! I’m overwhelmed and so appreciative too,” said a Scottsdale Homeowner.

“In no time I was getting reservations and my nightly rates for the year were almost double what I had expected with high occupancy even in a challenging Covid year,” according to a Lake Tahoe Homeowner.

“Marketing works, and putting vacation rentals in front of every guest in an optimized way is the only way to achieve the full potential for each property and host. With this new and exclusive

Lightning Launch approach, we are excited we can now kick start every single new listing, not wait for guests to discover and love them over time,” said Tim Choate, CEO, RedAwning.com.

To learn more about RedAwning’s industry-leading hospitality and reservations platform and Lightening Launch program, visit https://info.redawning.com/lightning-launch.

To browse and book the RedAwning Collection, visit www.redawning.com.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the short term rental industry’s only complete marketing, distribution, reservations and hospitality platform. RedAwning presents one of the world's largest collections of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 20,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of independent and professional hosts, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of exclusive services and support with every stay. RedAwning is one of the largest single U.S. vacation rental suppliers to every major travel website, including Booking.com, Expedia, Vrbo, Airbnb, and Google Travel. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwningTravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for the benefit of guests, hosts and property managers alike, and to drive new approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer and better for all.

CONTACT: Johnathan Robinson RedAwning.com Inc. 9253029593 johnathan@redawning.com



