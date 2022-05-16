Redbox+ Is Now In Metro Detroit Ready to Meet Waste Disposal Requirements

Detroit, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit, Michigan -

Metro Detroit, MI.- Redbox+ is announcing its recent expansion into the Metro Detroit area, bringing its innovative design that combines portable toilets with a roll-off dumpster. redbox+ of Metro Detroit North is locally owned and ready to partner with residents and contractors in Metro Detroit to provide solutions to everyday waste disposal needs and frustrations.

Americans are spending more time than ever on waste removal, whether it’s at a construction site or in their own driveway, especially if they’re also required to rent portable restrooms. The Portable Sanitation Association International reported that construction companies waste thousands of dollars a day on lost time based on poor restroom placement.

Since its inception, redbox+ has offered roll-off containers with portable restrooms to thousands of constructions and residential sites across the United States. redbox+ realized the need for efficiency and organization in construction sites and created the only combo restroom and roll-off dumpster on the market to increase convenience and savings for customers.

Today, redbox+ has a growing national presence in North America and the interest in the redbox+ concept continues to rise. redbox+ offers its services to roofers, remodelers, home builders, window and siding specialists, water and fire remediation firms, commercial contractors, and homeowners.

“We were attracted to the redbox+ business model by the unique offering as well as the support provided by the parent company BELFOR and the corporate team,” said owner Kelli Corning. “With our team’s background in customer service, systems and waste management, I’m confident in our ability to serve Metro Detroit contractors and homeowners with a U.S. patented product that can fit all of their project needs.”

redbox+ of Metro Detroit North respects that most customers have time and project deadlines, which is why the company has streamlined its rental process. Customers can book directly online or call 248.450.5500 to learn more about their options and reserve their dumpster. redbox+ is known for its high level of customer service, striving to make deliveries within 24 hours, and will work directly with customers to meet their project needs.

Once customers are finished with the dumpster, a redbox+ representative will arrive to pick up the container by the end of the next business day. redbox+ can also empty a dumpster mid-project and return the container so customers can finish jobs on a deadline.

redbox+ Metro Detroit North offers multiple sizes and options: 15, 20, 30 and 40 yard standard dumpsters, as well as Elite 20 and 30 yard options with an attached portable restroom.

