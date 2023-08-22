Redbubble Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$555.1m (down 3.2% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$54.2m (loss widened by 120% from FY 2022).

AU$0.20 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.09 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Redbubble EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 12%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 3.7% growth forecast for the Multiline Retail industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Multiline Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 23% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Redbubble (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

