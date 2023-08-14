Redcare Pharmacy NV's (ETR:RDC) Price In Tune With Revenues

When close to half the companies in the Consumer Retailing industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.5x, you may consider Redcare Pharmacy NV (ETR:RDC) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Redcare Pharmacy Performed Recently?

Redcare Pharmacy certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Redcare Pharmacy's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Redcare Pharmacy would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 26% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 70% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 27% per year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 6.2% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we can see why Redcare Pharmacy is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Redcare Pharmacy's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Redcare Pharmacy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

