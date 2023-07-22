Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.165

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to £0.165. This makes the dividend yield 7.1%, which is above the industry average.

Redde Northgate's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Redde Northgate was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 41.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 72%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.03 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. Redde Northgate has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Redde Northgate has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Redde Northgate Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Redde Northgate (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Redde Northgate not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

