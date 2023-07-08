Redde Northgate's (LON:REDD) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to £0.165. This will take the annual payment to 7.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Redde Northgate's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Redde Northgate's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 29.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 60%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. Redde Northgate has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Redde Northgate has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Redde Northgate Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Redde Northgate is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Redde Northgate (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

