U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.79
    +94.36 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,189.68
    +698.79 (+2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,122.34
    +306.90 (+2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.51
    +61.64 (+3.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.25
    +2.62 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    +33.30 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.64 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    +0.0143 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6190
    -0.0320 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1452
    +0.0132 (+1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2010
    -0.4190 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,004.91
    +618.39 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.81
    +9.37 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Reddit acqui-hires team from ML content moderation startup Oterlu

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Reddit announced today that it's bringing on the team from Oterlu, a startup from Gothenburg, Sweden that develops machine learning-powered content moderation tools. The Oterlu team will join Reddit's Safety team and develop native machine learning moderation models that can quickly and accurately detect harmful content across a range of languages, Reddit says. The Oterlu team will also build new safety tools for Reddit moderators.

The company says the announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to invest in and grow its internal Safety team that oversees its content policy. Reddit also notes that the agreement will help accelerate the scale of Reddit’s automated safety capabilities.

"The Oterlu team brings expertise in building algorithms that use natural language processing technology, artificial intelligence models, and machine learning to detect nuances in unwanted behavior such as bullying, harassment, and grooming," Reddit said in a blog post. "We’re excited to welcome the Oterlu team on board to help accelerate the scale, sophistication and internationalization of Reddit’s automated safety capabilities internally and for moderators."

Oterlu was co-founded in 2019 by former Google Trust and Safety lead Alexander Gee, along with Ludvig Gee and Sebastian Nabrink. The company's four-person team, including the co-founders, will be joining Reddit, a spokesperson from the social network confirmed to TechCrunch.

Today's announcement comes as Reddit has been testing new moderator tools over the past few months. The company began piloting a new safety feature over the summer called the "Hateful Content Filter." The filter identifies various forms of harassment and hateful content, and includes a toggle that enables moderators to set a threshold within their community. Reddit also recently began testing another moderator tool called "Ban Evasion Protection" that automatically filters posts and comments from suspected ban evaders.

By adding the Oterlu team to its Safety team, Reddit will be able to provide moderators on its platform with even more advanced safety tools.

The announcement also follows Reddit's recent acquisition spree. Last month, the company acquired audience contextualization company Spiketrap for an undisclosed amount. Reddit said the company's AI-powered contextual analysis and tools will help it to improve in areas like ad quality scoring and will boost prediction models for powering auto-bidding. In June, Reddit acquired MeaningCloud, a natural language processing company, for an undisclosed amount. Reddit says the company’s technology will strengthen its machine learning proficiencies and understanding of unstructured data to provide relevant information for Reddit users.

In July, Reddit acquired Spell, a platform for running machine learning experiments, for an undisclosed amount. Reddit could use the ML technology to improve its capabilities across a range of areas, such as the recommendations for its newer Discover tab, plus its safety work and targeted ads business.

Between today’s announcement and the company’s recent acquisitions, Reddit seems to be quite focused on investing in AI and ML.

Reddit acquires contextualization company Spiketrap to boost its ads business

Recommended Stories

  • Louisville's September homicide toll worst of any month this year: What we know

    In September, 20 people were shot to death in Louisville.

  • Records identify man arrested in deadly Old Town stabbing

    The assault happened early Monday near First and Washington.

  • Whatcom County motel locked down after man with rifle locks himself in room Tuesday

    An area McDonald’s is also locked down, and SWAT has responded to the scene.

  • Zipline's drones to deliver medicine in Salt Lake City area

    Zipline, a drone delivery and logistics company that got its start delivering medical supplies in Africa, has started dropping prescriptions and over-the-counter medications to homes in the Salt Lake City, Utah area. In a partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, a healthcare company that services the Intermountain Region of the United States, Zipline will deploy an initial fleet of five electric, autonomous drones out of its Salt Lake Valley distribution center. The startup is promising on-demand deliveries directly to patients' homes in "as little as 15 minutes," and plans to gradually expand to cater to more than 1 million customers over the next five years, Zipline said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Instagram to increase ad load as Meta fights revenue decline

    Following another quarter that saw marketers pull back on their ad spending, Meta today announced it's increasing its ad load on Instagram with the launch of two new ad slots. Amid a slew of product updates for advertisers, including a music catalog for advertisers and a new ad format for Facebook Reels, the company said it will now allow advertisers to run ads on the Explore home page and in profile feeds. Meanwhile, though Instagram Reels began rolling out 30-second ads globally last year, followed by Reels ads on Facebook earlier in 2022, the new format now being tested will involve shorter ads on Facebook Reels, specifically.

  • Workers threatening to quit ‘has been very real in this recovery’: Economist

    Heidi Shierholz, Economic Policy Institute Senior Economist and Director of Policy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss JOLTS data and the shifts taking place in the labor market.

  • Activision Blizzard found to have withheld raises from unionizing Raven Software workers

    The labor board determined that the company attempted to undermine a union drive.

  • Ford reports strong demand for new vehicles in September

    Shares of the automaker were up 6% in morning trade as broader markets gained on easing U.S. Treasury yields. Ford's bullish commentary comes days after an inflation warning from the country's largest used-car retailer, CarMax Inc, which said softness in used consumer purchases spilled into last month. Analysts are warning that red-hot demand for cars and trucks may lose steam in the coming quarters as rising interest rates discourage consumers from paying more money for vehicles.

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Bitcoin miner reserves hit lowest level since Feb 2010

    Bitcoin miner reserves are at their lowest level since February 2010, showing miners offloading their holdings, according to data from IntoTheBlock. See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 2% after reaching all-time high in last adjustment Fast facts There were 1,908,672 BTC in miners’ reserves on Friday, down from 2,030,434 BTC at the end of […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED NEXT PHASE FTTH CONTRACT BY KTUNAXA NATION COUNCIL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $805,000

    LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF) a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to announce that the Ktunaxa Nation Council ('KNC') has awarded the second phase of a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) construction project to the Company, valued at approximately $805,000.

  • TikTok tracks you even if you don’t have the app, report says

    ‘Secret operation’ sees app receive info from websites related to domestic violence, birth control and dieting

  • Facebook parent Meta mum on plans to reduce headcount growth in Boston

    Facebook's parent company did not offer any indication as to if and how its reported plan to contain headcount will impact its Boston-area workforce.

  • Cogent (CCOI) Aims to Focus More on Legacy Wireline Business

    The acquired wireline network assets will offer a compelling opportunity to Cogent (CCOI) to augment its market position.

  • Google Drops Translate App in China

    How do you say 'so long' in Mandarin? Alphabet's Google announced yesterday it would shutter its translation services in mainland China,...

  • Google shuts down translation feature in China

    Google has shut down its translation services in China, citing low usage in the mainland country. Google confirmed the move in a statement to The Hill on Monday after CNBC reported that the website dedicated to the translation service now redirects users to the Hong Kong version of the service. “We are discontinuing Google Translate…

  • Oracle (ORCL), TELMEX to Offer Infrastructure Services in Mexico

    Oracle (ORCL) expands cloud offerings in Mexico with Telefonos de Mexico. The companies will jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to customers across the region.

  • TikTok Eyes Live Shopping in US While Taking Care Of National Security Concerns

    ByteDance Ltd's TikTok is launching live shopping in North America and aims to outsource its operation after its U.K. e-commerce experiments struggled to take off. Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive will likely collaborate with TikTok helping bring TikTok Shop to the U.S., the Financial Times reports. TalkShopLive will provide the underlying technology and support for live streams hosted by influencers, brands, and retailers. TikTok launched TikTok Shop in the U.K. in 2021, its first market outside