U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.61
    +27.06 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,385.75
    +253.89 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,315.53
    +75.65 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.16
    +17.70 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.23 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0080 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7260
    -0.3980 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,662.50
    +210.17 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.74
    +4.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's 776 closes new $500M venture fund

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Seven Seven Six, better known as 776, announced today that it has closed on $500 million across two vehicles for its second fund.

The raise was “oversubscribed,” with $300 million going toward funding startups at their “earliest possible” stage and $200 million allocated for backing companies at their growth stages -- or once they start to break out, according to 776 founder Alexis Ohanian.

Notably, 776 only closed on its first $150 million -- also oversubscribed -- fund just a year ago. It now has $750 million worth of assets under management.

We saw significant markups from our early investments in Fund I and ended up needing to raise this second fund sooner than expected,” Ohanian told TechCrunch in an email interview. “Good problems to have!”

Today, the 776 portfolio includes over 38 companies that have cumulatively raised more than $800 million in follow-on capital. Interestingly, the firm “almost always” leads the rounds it participates in, according to Ohanian.

Companies within the 776 portfolio include Alt, an alternative asset trading platform; Pipe, a global trading platform that makes recurring revenue streams tradable for their annual value; Axie Infinity, a web3 play-to-earn online gaming universe that witnessed over 200x growth in the last year; and Metafy, a video game education platform providing one-on-one access to champion-level gaming coaches. Pipe was valued at $2 billion at the time of its last raise and Axie Infinity at $3 billion last October.

Despite bumps, crypto investment starts 2022 with a roar

Ohanian, who also co-founded Reddit and Initialized Capital, told The Wall Street Journal that 776 plans to invest “primarily in crypto startups” out of its new fund and that 40% of its current portfolio is made up of crypto-related companies. Crypto investments are already seeing a good start to 2022 building off record hype in 2021.

When asked to confirm the crypto focus, Ohanian told TechCrunch that 776 follows “the lead of the smartest founders we meet.”

So if they keep building in Web3, we’ll keep funding them,” Ohanian said. “We’re also seeing a strong push into climate tech, space tech, food tech and still good old-fashioned SaaS businesses.”

As for how 776 sources its deals, the investor said that for now, it’s a “really old-fashioned” process in which leads mostly come via email or text and then end up in Cerebro, the operating system his firm developed.

That will improve this year with some more product to widen our top-of-funnel,” Ohanian said.

Cerebro is its first product and is designed to give founders a way to search 776’s network of 44,000 contracts and request an introduction “with one click.”

The thinking behind the technology was simple.

“We have a great network that returns our emails and it’s not a good task for a human brain to be asked ‘hey do you know someone at twitter? Do you know a machine learning engineer?’” said Ohanian. “It’s much better to query a database anytime you want to.”

All of 776’s work lives there and that too is by design, he said.

“This creates transparency and accountability – not only within our team, but also with our founders and investors,” Ohanian told TechCrunch. “The goal is to scale the most valuable and most productizable parts of our work first, so that when we spend time with our founders it’s the kind of work only humans can do well (empathy, strategy, creativity).”

When launching 776’s first fund, the firm said explicitly that it sought a diverse investor base, of which 50% identified as female and 15% as Black or Indigenous people.

So how’s it doing?

The firm invites all its LPs to participate in a biannual, in-depth demographic survey. The most recent survey revealed that 51% of 776’s LPs identify as female, 13% as Black or Indigenous people and 10% as Latino/a/e.

It does not have explicit founder diversity goals.

To up its game in being a resource for founders, Ohanian said 776 has started providing “actual receipts,” or monthly accountability reviews, for the work it does for its founders.

“It’s the exhaust from our engine,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Pendo acquires Mind the Product to boost global product manager community

    Last year product analytics and digital adoption platform Pendo pulled in $110 million investment from private equity firm Thoma Bravo, and that was not long after a $150 million tranche of funding. It’s now taking that to the next level with the acquisition of Mind the Product -- a platform that many outside observers would call the key community of product managers -- which dovetails nicely with Pendo’s mission. Starting in 2010 from London as a global meetup-style community with ProductTank (launched, typically, in a pub), Mind the Product has morphed into a community that provides content, training and conferences that claims to touch more than 300,000 product managers, designers and developers via seminars, newsletters, a Slack community and ProductTank meetups in more than 200 global cities.

  • Docker makes comeback with over $50M in ARR two years into restructuring

    It's surely been a turbulent couple of years for Docker, the open source containerization company that launched in 2013, but it seems to have found its financial footing again. Today, it announced that over the last fiscal year, annual recurring revenue (ARR) has jumped 4x to over $50 million. Shortly thereafter, it sold its enterprise business, its primary source of revenue, before eventually promoting longtime exec Scott Johnston to CEO.

  • Crypto exchange FTX raises $400M in new venture capital, now valued at $32 billion

    Crypto exchange startup FTX announced on Monday it raised an additional $400 million in venture capital, valuing the platform at $32 billion.

  • Alexis Ohanian’s VC Fund Raises $510 Million for Crypto Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Alexis Ohanian, a founder of Reddit Inc. and husband to tennis great Serena Williams, said his venture capital firm raised $510 million with a focus on crypto startups.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldStocks Rise as Solid Data

  • Taxes 2022: Crypto tax implications for 2021

    Tax season 2021 is upon us, here’s how to know if your crypto investments trigger a taxable event you need to report to the IRS.

  • Carleton Carpenter Dies: Broadway, Film Actor & Debbie Reynolds’ “Abba Dabba” Song Partner Was 95

    Carleton Carpenter, an actor whose lanky, aw-shucks cornpone good looks made him a familiar supporting presence opposite such leading ladies as Debbie Reynolds, Judy Garland and Elizabeth Taylor throughout the 1950s, died today in Warwick, New York, following years of declining health. He was 95. His death was announced by spokesperson Kevin McAnarney. Born Carleton […]

  • 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

    So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program. See:...

  • Startup Investors Cut Valuations Amid Tech Stock Rout, Dismal IPOs

    Venture capitalists say a reset in investment behavior is starting to take hold, a change that they say is poised to reduce initial public offerings, leave some companies short of funding and crimp valuations.

  • The Station: Waymo sues to protect trade secrets, Wisk lands more Boeing capital and a chat with Toyota's chief scientist

    The fourth round of the Transit Tech Lab has launched and is looking for technologists to submit ideas on ways to restore customer confidence in public transportation, improve resilience to weather extremes, and further reduce the region's carbon footprint. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NJ TRANSIT, NYC Department of Transportation and the Partnership for New York City are behind the Transit Tech Lab. Is driverless vehicle data a trade secret?

  • Norrsken, VCs and 30 unicorn founders set up $200M fund to back growth-stage startups in Africa

    Niklas Adalberth’s Norrsken Foundation is in the news again barely two months after opening its Norrsken House in Kigali, Rwanda, which plans to accommodate thousands of entrepreneurs by next year. This time, the foundation has teamed up with thirty unicorn founders and a couple of seasoned venture capital and private equity investors to launch a $200 million fund targeted at African startups. The fund, dubbed the Norrsken22 African Tech Growth Fund, has reached its first close of $110 million, per a statement seen by TechCrunch.

  • Serena Williams, NBK Capital Join Foray to Fund Africa Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesTennis star Serena Williams and NBK Capital Partners have joined a growing number of investors in African startups seeking to take

  • Upskilling platform Scaler tops $700 million valuation in new funding

    Scaler, an edtech startup that offers upskilling courses to working professionals in India, has raised $55 million in a new financing round as it looks to expand to international markets including the U.S., the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said Tuesday. The Series B funding -- led by Lightrock India -- values the startup at $710 million, up from about $110 million two years ago, Scaler said. Existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global also participated in the round, moving Scaler’s all-time raise to $76.5 million.

  • Following his fiery Twitter tirades, Bolt founder Ryan Breslow is no longer CEO -- and he says it's his choice

    Ryan Breslow, who founded the "one-click" checkout tech company Bolt as a Stanford student and dropped out of college to build it, is stepping away as the company's CEO seven years into his reign. Breslow, who says the decision is his own, is being replaced as CEO by Maju Kuruvilla, who joined the company as its chief product and technology officer in 2019 and became its COO in August of last year. Breslow is assuming the role of executive chairman.

  • Global VC Funding for Blockchain Firms Surged to Record $25B in 2021: CB Insights

    Investments in blockchain start-ups accounted for 4% of global venture dollars, up from just 1% in 2020.

  • Unlock Venture Partners Raises $60M Fund II

    Unlock announces Fund II investments in DRESSX, Irreverent Labs and Katalyst

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Jamaica digital currency due for national roll-out in coming months - central bank

    Jamaica will roll out its digital currency across the country in the first quarter of this year as part of an effort to lower transaction costs and provide financial services to citizens who do not use banks, a central bank official told Reuters. The Bank of Jamaica said in December that it completed a pilot project that issued 230 million Jamaican dollars (US$1.5 million) of the new currency, an effort that comes on the heels of a similar project launched by a group of Eastern Caribbean nations. "The majority of Jamaicans are financially excluded," Natalie Haynes, a deputy governor with Bank of Jamaica for banking and currency operations and financial markets infrastructure, told Reuters in an interview late last week.

  • Bitcoin's 15th Bear Market Since Its Creation in 2009, Arca Study Finds Most Investors Believe Traditional Securities Will Be Digitized in 5-10 Years

    “First Mover" hosts speak to Arca Co-founder and CEO Rayne Steinberg as the firm releases a study revealing the top trends for digital assets. Taipei-based XREX wants to bridge the world using stablecoins. Co-founder Wayne Huang shares the state of crypto in Taiwan. TRLabs co-founder Xin Li-Cohen shares details for the $4.2 million fundraising round from leading art and tech investors and his views on the NFT market.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • PGI's West Prefers U.S. Over Other DM & EM Stocks

    Principal Global Investors Executive Director International Business & Clients Kirk West says he is retaining a preference for the U.S. over other DM and EM stocks. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."