Reddit Files to Move Ahead With IPO After Two Years on Sidelines

(Bloomberg) -- Reddit Inc. filed for an initial public offering, confirming its revenue growth and helping to propel a still tenuous resurgence in US listings.

The San Francisco-based social media company, more than two years after first filing confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, submitted those plans publicly on Thursday.

Reddit won’t disclose proposed terms for the IPO, including its valuation in a listing, until a later filing. The company has been advised to consider a valuation of at least $5 billion in an IPO and could begin marketing the shares as soon as March, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Reddit could be 2024’s first major test of the market for a technology startup backed by venture capital. The company, which has raised $1.38 billion, was valued at $10 billion after a 2021 financing round, according to data provider PitchBook.

Its listing will be watched closely by IPO candidates such as Microsoft Corp.-backed data security start up Rubrik Inc. and health-care payments company Waystar Technologies Inc.

Reddit, founded in 2005, had more than 70 million daily active unique visitors as of October, according to its website. It became an icon of the so-called meme-stock era after a forum on the site, WallStreetBets, jolted the stock market.

The company had net loss of $90.8 million on revenue of $804 million in 2023, compared with a net loss of $158.6 million on revenue of $666.7 million a year earlier, according to the filing.

Its largest shareholder is Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. with 34% of the voting power before the offering, the filing shows.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. The company plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT.

--With assistance from Katie Roof.

