Reddit Inc CFO Andrew Vollero Sells 71,765 Shares

Andrew Vollero, Chief Financial Officer of Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT), has sold 71,765 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $32.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,318,004.5.

Reddit Inc, known for its popular social media platform that allows users to submit content and engage in discussions, has seen its CFO, Andrew Vollero, actively trading company shares over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 71,765 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

The insider transaction history at Reddit Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Reddit Inc shares were trading at $32.3, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Reddit Inc stands at 493.59, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 21.18 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading patterns as an indicator of a company's internal perspective. The recent sale by the insider at Reddit Inc may provide insights into the company's valuation and future performance.

For more detailed information on Andrew Vollero's insider trading activities, including the individual transactions and historical trends, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing.

