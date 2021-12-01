U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,642.59
    +75.59 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,881.55
    +397.83 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,774.72
    +237.03 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.68
    +49.77 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +2.02 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.29 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    +0.0340 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3307
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9000
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,659.30
    +1,658.23 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,494.34
    +25.26 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.12
    +110.67 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,935.62
    +113.86 (+0.41%)
     

Reddit introduces new real-time features including typing and comment indicators

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Reddit is rolling out several new real-time features including voting and comment count animations, typing indicators, reading indicators and new comment indicators. The new features are rolling out globally across Reddit's desktop, iOS and Android apps starting today.

With this latest update, Reddit says voting will no longer be a static number on posts and feeds, as users will now see dynamic animations as vote counts go up or down in real-time. Similarly, the comment number on posts will also be animated as new comments are posted.

The new typing indicator will show users how many other people are actively typing. The indicator will be displayed via an anonymous avatar count shown in the comment window. Reddit notes that the usernames of people who are typing won't be shown. The goal of the feature is to keep users interacting with content more often. The new reading indicator works in a similar way and will show users when two or more people are reading a post.

Users will now also be able to see when new comments are being submitted when they are viewing a post. When a user clicks on the new comment indicator, the comments will sort by new and highlight live comments in real time.

"These features are aimed at increasing engagement across Reddit. They answer our question of ‘if other redditors know other redditors are viewing the same content, will users be more likely to contribute?’ The answer: yes. This creates a better user experience and makes Reddit a platform that is engaging with rich media and real-time capabilities," the company said in a statement.

The launch of these new real-time features comes as Reddit recently rolled out a slew of new video tools. Last week, Reddit announced that it's shutting down Dubsmash, its short-form TikTok-like video platform, on February 22, 2022. The company acquired Dubsmash in December 2020 and had said it would integrate its video creation tools into Reddit. As part of the integration, Reddit introduced several new video creation tools that were developed by the Dubsmash team.

New camera features include the ability to change recording speeds and the option to set a timer. Users can now also upload videos in landscape, portrait mode and fill, as well as adjust and trim multiple clips. The company is also adding a new editing screen that includes text Stickers, a drawing tool and filters. Users also have the option to add voiceovers or adjust the volume directly on the editing screen.

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit rolls out real-time features to keep users engaged

    While Reddit has been a well-known internet name for years, attracting millions of experts and enthusiasts to its niche discussion groups, it has trailed behind other major social media sites in terms of its development as a business. Reddit's new features are a departure from its current interface that so far provided no live information on topic pages and threads. Users would now see dynamic animations indicating new comments, upvotes and downvotes, Reddit said.

  • Global coalition seizes 145.3 tonnes of cocaine - Colombia's navy

    Military and police authorities from more than 40 countries across Europe and the Americas confiscated 145.3 tonnes of cocaine in the eighth phase of Operation Orion, a multinational naval operation against drug trafficking, Colombia's navy said on Monday. The figure represents the highest amount of cocaine seized during the operation so far. Some 575 people of different nationalities were captured during the campaign, which ran between October and November, Colombia's navy said, adding that 49 vessels were immobilized, as well as six submarines and three planes.

  • Veeva Systems Doesn't Look so Alive

    According to the charts, VEEV appears weak and prone to further declines ahead of earnings.

  • Amazon's cloud unit launches new chips to take on Intel, Nvidia

    Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing unit on Tuesday introduced two new custom computing chips aimed at helping its customers beat the cost of using chips from Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp. With $45.37 billion in sales in 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's biggest cloud computing provider and one of the biggest buyers of data center chips, whose computing power AWS rents out to its customers. Ever since buying a startup called Annapurna Labs in 2015, AWS has worked to develop its own custom chips.

  • Is Target a Better Growth Stock Than Amazon?

    Don't look now, but Target (NYSE: TGT) is taking market share from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the U.S. retail business. After more than two decades of fighting against Amazon's e-commerce model, the brick-and-mortar giant seems to be on solid footing once again. What's new in the battle between these two is that Target is actually growing faster than Amazon in the retail space.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – December 1st, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week, failure to move through Tuesday’s highs would put the majors under pressure.

  • The Biggest Threat to Meta in the Metaverse

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has made such a big move into the metaverse that the formerly Facebook company renamed itself. One of the questions facing developers and builders in the metaverse is whether consumers or businesses will be the early adopters. With the PC, businesses found use cases that added value and bought PCs well before consumers found uses for expensive computers at home.

  • Qualcomm leans into cameras, gaming with new flagship smartphone chip

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday released its new top-tier smartphone chip aimed at premium-priced Android phones with features like sharper photos and graphics than handsets using chips from rivals. The San Diego, California-based company is the biggest supplier of the chips at the heart of many Android phones, competing against rivals such as Taiwan's MediaTek Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which uses Qualcomm chips in some of its phones but self-supplies chips for some models.

  • Ambarella (AMBA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    AMBA earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Honeywell Just Launched The World’s Largest Quantum Computing Company

    Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum Computing completed their merger Tuesday to become the world's largest standalone quantum computing company.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by Over 25% After Listing on Kraken Exchange

    Shiba Inu has a market cap of $30 billion again, but the cryptocurrency could find it hard to reach the $0.001 level in the short term.

  • 7-Eleven and Nuro begin autonomous vehicle deliveries in California

    A pilot program in Mountain View is the first commercial AV delivery service in the state.

  • These were Google Play's top apps of 2021: Talking Tech podcast

    These were Google Play's top apps of 2021: Talking Tech podcast

  • Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Sells Half of His Shares in the Company

    The software maker’s chief executive shed holdings valued at nearly $300 million last week, SEC filings show.

  • China’s Qihoo 360 Built Crypto Mining Monitoring Software to Support Crackdown

    Qihoo 360 says 109,000 mining IPs were active daily on average in November.

  • Apple Cyber Monday deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday offers on iPhone 13, iPad, Watches, AirPods and more

    Nobody would be upset to see one of these under their Christmas tree

  • Niantic buys gameplay recording app Lowkey to improve its in-game social experience

    Niantic is acquiring the team behind Lowkey, an app you can use to easily capture and share gameplay moments.

  • Virtual modular synth VCV Rack 2 is now available

    VCV Rack 2's paid tier lets you use it within a digital audio workstation.

  • Developers and designers can help businesses manage the semiconductor shortage

    Matt Murphy, the CEO of U.S. chipmaker Marvell Technology, predicted in October that the semiconductor shortage will extend into 2022 and beyond. Across the world, automotive manufacturers are struggling with the semiconductor shortage, unable to build and sell enough cars to meet demand. Having seen a surge in demand through the pandemic, consumer electronics are also starting to be affected by the semiconductor shortage, with research suggesting that smartphone production will be hit harder than initially predicted.

  • The birth of a new quantum computing player

    Two major quantum computing companies — one in hardware and one in software — are merging to create a new firm called Quantinuum.Why it matters: The merger is a sign of the growing maturity of the quantum computing industry, as it begins to shift from the lab to actually solving difficult to compute problems in the real world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Honeywell Quantum Solutions, which makes quantum computers that use trapped-ion