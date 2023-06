Reddit to lay off about 5% of its workforce

FILE PHOTO: Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) -Reddit said on Tuesday it is laying off about 5% of its workforce, or 90 employees, joining a list of technology companies that have been cutting jobs across corporate America.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the layoffs, citing an email sent to employees from Chief Executive Steve Huffman.

