Reddit's new 'predictions' feature turns polls into a game

Reddit has launched a new feature called Predictions, which can make polls more fun by giving you tokens to bet with. The website has been testing the feature for a year, and now that it's widely available, community mods and mod-approved users will be able to create Predictions Tournaments with a series of questions that challenges you to predict the outcome of an event or conversation.

You'll get 1,000 tokens for free when you join a tournament, which can consist of as many questions as a moderator wants — they can add more even after the tournament has started. When you vote for the prediction you want, you'll have to bet some of the tokens you get after you joined. How to distribute those tokens is totally up to you, and you will win more on top of the ones you used for every correct prediction. The larger the number of tokens you put in, the more you can win. However, you'll have to make your tokens last throughout the tournament, and there's no way to get more if it turns out that your prediction game is weak. It's a totally user-driven experience, since the tournament's creator will also be in charge of resolving the outcome and making sure you get your winnings.

So, what do you get for correct predictions aside from winning tokens? Mostly, recognition in the form of a leaderboard. Tokens are only for use in the Prediction experience, so you can't really do anything with them on the website. Reddit will start rolling out the feature today, and it will be available for all communities with at least 10,000 members.